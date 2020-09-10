'Cobra Kai': 8 'Karate Kid' Characters We Want to See on the Netflix Series

Terry Silver First up is Terry Silver, the insidious, if a little over-the-top villain from The Karate Kid Part III. Silver — played by Thomas Ian Griffith — represents some of the melodrama of the franchise, which Cobra Kai has shown it is willing to embrace. Beyond that, he turned out to be the owner of the Cobra Kai dojo, so he could very well find a place in the story going forward. To top it off, Cobra Kai has brought back John Kreese (Martin Kove), so it makes sense that Terry might come back too. prevnext

Mike Barnes Another apt character to bring back from The Karate Kid Part III could be Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan). There's nothing too special about Barnes, he simply filled the same bully role that Johnny Lawrence filled in the original movie. Still, as we watch Johnny's character get fleshed out more and more, it might make sense to see a foil like this rear his head once again.

Dutch Over the course of Cobra Kai, we have seen all of Johnny's original friends in their grown up form except for one: Dutch. The martial arts bully, played by Chad McQueen, was mentioned in one episode, where his friends noted that he was in prison for the foreseeable future. Some speculated that McQueen turned down the show, but it could be that they were simply saving Dutch for his big appearance later on.

Chozen In The Karate Kid Part II, Daniel traveled to Okinawa with Mr. Miyagi. While his teacher was reunited with his old rival, Daniel made a new one of his own, a young martial artist named Chozen (Yuji Okumoto). Chozen would be a great character to come back for Cobra Kai, as his business with Daniel was left a little unfinished. Moreover, it would be nice to see a piece of Mr. Miyagi's past back on the screen and to get another character of Asian descent on a show that centers around Eastern martial arts.

Kumiko By the same token, Kumiko would make a strong addition to the show as well. Kumiko was Daniel's love interest in The Karate Kid Part II, and could bring some welcome representation to the series. Kumiko was played by Tamlyn Tomita, who has gone on to become a successful actress beyond the franchise. She has had recent roles on shows like The Man in the High Castle and The Good Doctor, and major film appearances like The Day After Tomorrow. If she were given a chance, she could likely recapture the role of Kumiko and add some more depth to her, as Cobra Kai has done with other characters.

Julie Pierce As mentioned above, The Next Karate Kid did not follow Daniel at all, but instead a character named Julie Pierce (Hilary Swank), who got martial arts lessons from Mr. Miyagi. Pierce was a rebellious student, but that could make her that much more compelling if she returned to share her grief for Mr. Miyagi with Daniel, and perhaps even aid him in raising the next generation. Of course, The Next Karate Kid is widely considered the weakest film in the franchise, but Cobra Kai has made a point of steering into the parts of the story that some might see as its blemishes. If the show could successfully make Julie Pierce relatable, it might win over a whole new crop of skeptical fans.

Freddy Fernandez Part of what made The Karate Kid so universal was the feeling of being the new kid in school. Everyone related to Daniel's alienation in Los Angeles, and the struggle of trying to make friends. One of Daniel's only partial successes in that arena is Freddy Fernandez (Israel Juarbe), the neighbor who he chats with a few times in the movie. Freddy isn't a major character in the movie, but he does have an arc. After teasing Daniel for his interest in martial arts, he shows up at the All-Valley Tournament to cheer him on. Considering some of the other minor characters that came back in Cobra Kai, it seems reasonable that Freddy could make an appearance as well.