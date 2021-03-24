Classic 'Tom and Jerry' Shorts Leaving HBO Max in April

✖

HBO Max is doing a little spring cleaning, and subscribers are being forced to say goodbye to one fan-favorite old school cartoon. On Friday, April 30, a 1967 collection of Tom and Jerry classics will leave HBO Max's streaming library for good, meaning fans now have just over a month to fit a final watch in.

Set to leave in late April alongside a long list of other titles, the Tom and Jerry collection showcases the humorous "decades-old rivalry" between Tom Cat and Jerry Mouse as they "match wits against each other in numerous situations and settings," according to the streamer's synopsis. The collection totals 98 episodes across four seasons. Episodes include everything from "Barbecue Brawl," which finds Spike's poolside barbecue wrecked amid the latest cat and mouse chase, to "The Invisible Mouse," in which Jerry turns invisible and gets back at Tom after diving into a bottle of invisible ink. Other episodes in the collection include "The Bowling Alley-Cat," "The House of Tomorrow," "The Million Dollar Cat," "Much Ado About Mousing," "Tee for Two," and "The Unshrinkable Jerry Mouse," among dozens of others.

The month of April will find numerous classic cartoons departing the streaming platform. Along with Tom and Jerry, Jonny Quest (1964), Josie And The Pussycats In Outer Space (1972), Josie And The Pussycats (1970), The Looney Tunes Show (2011), Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003) New Looney Tunes (2005), several Scooby-Doo titles, Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries (1955), and The Yogi Bear Show (1988) will also be departing. WarnerMedia did not provide a reasoning for their departure, though it likely boils down to the routine process of refreshing the library and dropping shows and movies as the licenses run out.

Tom and Jerry is a beloved animated franchise consisting of short films. It was created by in 1940 by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. During its original run, Hanna and Barbera produced 114 Tom and Jerry shorts for MGM from 1940 to 1958 and won seven Academy Awards for Best Animated Short Film. The series was revived in the '60s, and Tom and Jerry's success even spawned a number of spinoffs. While the 1967 classic collection is leaving HBO Max, the streaming platform will still be home Tom and Jerry Special Shorts, which consists of "On a Roll" and "The House That Cat Built," and the recently-premiered live-action and animated comedy Tom & Jerry.



You can view the full list of April 2021 departing titles on ComicBook.com by clicking here. A full list of HBO Max's newest March 2021 titles can be found here.