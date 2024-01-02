Classic Robert de Niro Movie Just Hit Hulu

Robert De Niro fans with a Hulu subscription have something new to binge. The Disney-backed streamer kicked off 2024 by stocking its library with a wave of fresh content, and among the dozens of new titles to arrive on Jan. 1 was 1982's The King of Comedy, which is now available to stream on Hulu.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, The King of Comedy stars De Niro as Rupert Pupkin, an aspiring stand-up comedian attempting to launch his career. After meeting successful comedian and talk show host Jerry Langford by chance, Rupert becomes increasingly obsessed with him and is convinced it will provide his big break. Rupert becomes increasingly obsessed with Jerry and begins stalking him, and when that doesn't work, he kidnaps him, offering his release in exchange for a guest spot on Jerry's show. Along with De Niro, the film also stars Jerry Lewis and Sandra Bernhard.

The King of Comedy opened at the Cannes Film Festival in 1983. Although the film was considered a box office flop, only grossing only $2.5 million against its $19 million budget, it was well-received by critics. The King of Comedy currently holds a 89% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a critics consensus reads, "Largely misunderstood upon its release, The King of Comedy today looks eerily prescient, and features a fine performance by Robert DeNiro as a strangely sympathetic psychopath." Writing for the Village Voice, Melissa Anderson said the film "brilliantly keeps viewers unmoored, the result of its consistently off-kilter tone." Richard Brody wrote for the New Yorker, "Scorsese infuses this tale with the passionate energy of New York street life and an outsider's wonder at the powerful workings of show business and studio craft."

With its arrival to Hulu, The King of Comedy, which holds a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, grows Hulu's De Niro offerings. Also available to stream on the platform is Nada, What Just Happened, The War with Grandpa, Killing Season, Savage Salvation, and Heat. With a Starz add-on, subscribers can watch About My Father, Godsend, and Righteous Kill, with a Showtime add-on allowing access to Things To Do In Denver When You're Dead. Meanwhile, with a Max add-on, subscribers can watch Great Expectations, The Intern, Ronin, and Machete.