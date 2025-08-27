Classic ABC Show Streaming for the First Time Ever

A classic ABC show is finally streaming.

All four seasons of the medical war drama China Beach are streaming on The Roku Channel.

Inspired by Lynda Van Devanter’s 1983 memoir, Home Before Morning: The Story of an Army Nurse in Vietnam, China Beach premiered in 1988 and ended in 1991. It gives a look at the Vietnam War from the perspectives of the women, military personnel, and civilians who were present during it. The series is created by William Broyles Jr. and John Sacret Young and stars Dana Delany, Nan Woods, Michael Boatman, Marg Helgenberger, Robert Picardo, Tim Ryan, Concetta Tomei, Brian Wimmer, Jeff Kober, Chloe Webb, Megan Gallagher, Nancy Giles, Ned Vaughn, Troy Evans, and Ricki Lake.

(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) BACK ROW (L-R): NANCY GILES;ROBERT PICARDO;MEGAN GALLAGHER;DANA DELANY;MICHAEL BOATMAN;JEFF KOBER FRONT ROW (L-R): MARG HELGENBERGER;BRIAN WIMMER;CONCETTA TOMEI

Young served as an executive producer on China Beach, which was produced by Geno Escarrega, Mimi Leder, John Wells, Fred Gerber, Carol Flint, John Lugar, and Lydia Woodward. Sacret Inc. and Warner Bros. Television produced the show. Throughout its run, China Beach was won numerous awards, including one Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama, one Peabody Award, a People’s Choice Award for Favorite New TV Dramatic Program, five Primetime Emmys, and many more.

China Beach previously aired reruns on Lifetime back in 1991 and released on DVD in 2013. Why it took so long for it to come to streaming is unknown, but those wanting to watch China Beach will be able to do so now. The Roku Channel is the only place to watch the series, as it’s not even available to purchase anywhere. It’s also unknown how long the series will remain on The Roku Channel, but fans may want to watch it as soon as they can just to be safe.

Meanwhile, China Beach is the latest classic series to finally hit streaming. Other classics that have come to streaming for the first time include Moonlighting, The Jamie Foxx Show, The Drew Carey Show, and Homicide: Life on the Street. Aside from China Beach, The Roku Channel is also the home of many other titles, with a lot of them being classics. It’s likely more classics will follow suit, as have some, but fans will be happy to know that China Beach is finally streaming after all this time. And now is a good time as any to start watching.