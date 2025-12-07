HBO Max is always stacked with holiday staples, and 2025 is no different. However, a new Christmas flick is shaking up the chart right now.

Bad Santa and A Christmas Story are not included in our round up this week; instead, a new holiday movie has jumped into the mix. (It’s actually a sequel to a ’90s flick, but you can jump into it the sequel without seeing the original.)

Continue on to see the HBO Max top Christmas movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (Dec. 7, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

4. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Official Synopsis: “Clark Griswold’s efforts to have a good old-fashioned family Christmas take a turn for the worse in this holiday classic.”

3. The Polar Express

Official Synopsis: “On Christmas Eve, a boy embarks on a magical adventure aboard the Polar Express, where he will rediscover his Christmas spirit.”

2. The Family McMullen

Official Synopsis: “This sequel to the 1995 indie hit The Brothers McMullen tracks the romantic entanglements of Barry McMullen and his 20-something kids.”

1. Elf

Official Synopsis: “As a baby, Buddy is whisked off to the North Pole and raised as an elf. A misfit in his family, Buddy heads to his birthplace to seek out his roots.”