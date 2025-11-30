Five years after its launch, HBO Max has firmed up its reputation as a key home for several iconic Christmas movies.

The Warner-Bros.-Discovery-backed streamer has locked down the rights to iconic flicks like Elf and A Christmas Story again, and fans are already enjoying them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the HBO Max top Christmas movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (Nov. 30, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

5. Bad Santa

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Billy Bob Thornton is a drunken wreck of a mall Santa who plots yuletide robberies with his Elf partner.”

4. A Christmas Story

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Young Ralphie Parker tries to convince his parents to get him a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas in 1940s Indiana.”

3. The Polar Express

Play video

Official Synopsis: “On Christmas Eve, a boy embarks on a magical adventure aboard the Polar Express, where he will rediscover his Christmas spirit.”

2. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Clark Griswold’s efforts to have a good old-fashioned family Christmas take a turn for the worse in this holiday classic.”

1. Elf

Play video

Official Synopsis: “As a baby, Buddy is whisked off to the North Pole and raised as an elf. A misfit in his family, Buddy heads to his birthplace to seek out his roots.”