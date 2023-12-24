Christmas Movies to Watch Without the Kids

Christmas movies have become a beloved part of the holiday season for their wonderment and joy, and ability to help cultivate a comforting seasonal feeling. However, there are some that you would not want the kids to see. While films like Elf and Home Alone are great for families gathering around to watch a Christmas movie, sometimes grown-ups want to watch a holiday movie with a little more edge. Let's say you've just put the kids to bed for a long winter's nap, and all the more mature members of your household still want to sit around enjoying one another's company. You turn the TV on and realize none of you are interested in watching The Santa Clause for the 20th time. Well, fret not, because PopCulture.com has you covered. Below, we have put together a list of some non-family-friendly Christmas films that you can stream this holiday season. Scroll down to check out the list!

'Bad Santa' Bad Santa is a modern classic holiday film because it genuinely has a lot of heart, but that heart lies at the center of a whole lot of incredibly lewd-yet-hilarious humor and shocking moments. Make sure to put the kids to bed before you queue this one up. Stream it over at Paramount+ or Pluto TV.

'Bad Santa 2' Arguably, Bad Santa 2 does not hit the same high notes that its predecessor does, but there are still quite a few laughs to be appreciated. Luckly, this film is also streaming on Netflix, just like the first. Stream it over at Paramount+.

'A Bad Moms Christmas' A Bad Moms Christmas is the 2017 holiday sequel to 2016's Bad Moms, and stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines, and Susan Sarandon. This time around, the ladies of the original film take on the Christmas season with their own mothers in tow, which tests their bonds with hilarious not-kid-friendly results.

'The Binge 2: It's a Wonderful Binge' It's a Wonderful Binge is the holiday sequel to The Binge (2020), and is perfect for fans of outrageous Christmas movies like The Night Before and Office Christmas Party. One of the film's main draws is its incredible cast, which includes Dexter Darden, Eduardo Franco, Kaitlin Olson, Nick Swardson, Tim Meadows Patty Guggenheim and Tony Cavalero. Stream it now on Hulu.

'Love, Actually' Love, Actually strings together nearly a dozen different stories of love (and loss) that all intersect and take place at Christmastime. With a star-studded cast to hold it down — including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Bill Nighy, Rowan Atkinson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Andrew Lincoln, and Martin Freeman — this R-rated romantic holiday film is perfect for date night. It's available to stream on Netflix right now.

'Black Christmas' While not the first-ever Christmas horror film — see Silent Night, Bloody Night or Home for the Holidays (both from 1972) — Black Christmas was certainly one that found more mainstream success. Telling the story of a college campus tormented by a deranged killer over the holidays, Black Christmas is in many ways an anti-Christmas spirit film that a perfect match for us Scrooges. Stream it now over at Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi or YouTube.

'A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas' Fans of the Harold & Kumar films have probably already queued up the franchise's hilarious holiday flick this season, but if you've never seen them and still want a raunchy Christmas movie, don't worry. A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas is still just as funny and outrageous even without the context of the previous films. So, pull it up on Paramount+ or Max and kick back with some laughs this Christmas weekend!