Everything Coming to Max in May 2025

Max subscribers will have plenty of new titles to discover on the streamer next month.
The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service is set to stock dozens of new TV series, movies and originals in May 2025.
May will bring with it a rush of hit movies to the platform, including favorites like The Silence of the Lambs, Enter the Dragon, The Princess Bride, The Goonies, and all three Madagascar movies. A24’s Oscar-winning drama The Brutalist and the HBO Original film Mountainhead, from Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and starring Steve Carrell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef, will also arrive on Max.
On the series front, both the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That… and the docu-series 100 Foot Wave will return for their third outings. Meanwhile, Conan O’Brien’s unscripted travel series Conan O’Brien Must Go will return for its sophomore run.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The “ultimate” ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).
May 1
100 Foot Wave, Season 3 (HBO Original)
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
A Private War
Badman’s Country
Barricade
Broadway Melody of 1940
Carson City
Chronicle
Chronicle: Director’s Cut
Dallas
Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1B (Max Original)
Enter The Dragon
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fort Dobbs
Fort Worth
Funny People
Hannibal
In the Fade
Inception
Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole
Lone Star
Lost River
Madagascar
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Megan Leavey
Notting Hill
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Rachel and the Stranger
Rancho Notorious
Red Tails
Ride, Vaquero!
Riding Shotgun
Rocky Mountain
Royal Wedding
San Antonio
Santa Fe Trail
Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend
Son of Belle Starr
Son of the Mask
Springfield Rifle
Stars in My Crown
Tall in the Saddle
Tall Man Riding
The Band Wagon
The Bounty Hunter
The First Texan
The Goonies
The Kissing Bandit
The Left-Handed Gun
The Man Behind the Gun
The Mortal Storm
The Naked Spur
The Oklahoma Kid
The Oklahoman
The Painted Hills
The Princess Bride
The Shining
The Silence of the Lambs
The Young Guns
They Died with Their Boots On
This Means War
This Means War: Extended Edition
Thunder Over the Plains
Trail Street
Vengeance Valley
Vivacious Lady
We Bought a Zoo
Westbound
Westward the Women
Wichita
Ziegfeld Girl
May 2
Adult Best Friends
Malditos, Season 1 (Max Original)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9A (Cartoon Network)
May 3
Ready Player One
May 6
Fareed Zakaria: The War on Government (CNN)
Talking Pictures Podcast – Special Video Episode with Eli Roth Recorded At TCM Classic Film Festival
The Playboy Murders, Season 3 (ID)
Toxic, Season 1 (ID)
May 8
Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 2 (Max Original)
May 9
Bloody Trophy (Krwawe Trofeum) (Max Original)
The Whale (A24)
May 11
Delicious Miss Brown, Season 10 (Food Network)
The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood, Season 1 (ID)
May 12
Where the Crawdads Sing
May 13
Betting on Paradise, Season 1 (HGTV)
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)
Dream Destination: A Surprise Trip, Season 1 (discovery+)
May 14
Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out, Season 1 (Food Network)
Mini Reni, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
May 15
Duster, Season 1 (Max Original)
Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 2 (Max Original)
United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper, Season 2 (CNN Original)
May 16
The Brutalist (A24)
May 17
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2E (Cartoon Network)
May 18
Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)
Say Yes to the Dress, Season 21 (TLC)
May 19
American Monster: Abuse of Power, Season 1 (ID)
May 20
Kong: Skull Island
May 21
Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 5 (ID)
May 22
Expedition Files, Season 2 (Discovery)
May 23
Pee-wee as Himself (HBO Original)
Restoring Galveston, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)
Silly Sundays, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
May 25
Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France, Season 1 (TLC)
May 28
Down Home Fab, Season 3 (HGTV)
May 29
And Just Like That…, Season 3 (Max Original)
May 31
Mountainhead (HBO Original)