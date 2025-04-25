Everything Coming to Max in May 2025

Max subscribers will have plenty of new titles to discover on the streamer next month.

The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service is set to stock dozens of new TV series, movies and originals in May 2025.

Videos by PopCulture.com

May will bring with it a rush of hit movies to the platform, including favorites like The Silence of the Lambs, Enter the Dragon, The Princess Bride, The Goonies, and all three Madagascar movies. A24’s Oscar-winning drama The Brutalist and the HBO Original film Mountainhead, from Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and starring Steve Carrell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef, will also arrive on Max.

On the series front, both the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That… and the docu-series 100 Foot Wave will return for their third outings. Meanwhile, Conan O’Brien’s unscripted travel series Conan O’Brien Must Go will return for its sophomore run.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The “ultimate” ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).

May 1

100 Foot Wave, Season 3 (HBO Original)

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

A Private War

Badman’s Country

Barricade

Broadway Melody of 1940

Carson City

Chronicle

Chronicle: Director’s Cut

Dallas

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1B (Max Original)

Enter The Dragon

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fort Dobbs

Fort Worth

Funny People

Hannibal

In the Fade

Inception

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Lone Star

Lost River

Madagascar

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Megan Leavey

Notting Hill

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Rachel and the Stranger

Rancho Notorious

Red Tails

Ride, Vaquero!

Riding Shotgun

Rocky Mountain

Royal Wedding

San Antonio

Santa Fe Trail

Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend

Son of Belle Starr

Son of the Mask

Springfield Rifle

Stars in My Crown

Tall in the Saddle

Tall Man Riding

The Band Wagon

The Bounty Hunter

The First Texan

The Goonies

The Kissing Bandit

The Left-Handed Gun

The Man Behind the Gun

The Mortal Storm

The Naked Spur

The Oklahoma Kid

The Oklahoman

The Painted Hills

The Princess Bride

The Shining

The Silence of the Lambs

The Young Guns

They Died with Their Boots On

This Means War

This Means War: Extended Edition

Thunder Over the Plains

Trail Street

Vengeance Valley

Vivacious Lady

We Bought a Zoo

Westbound

Westward the Women

Wichita

Ziegfeld Girl

May 2

Adult Best Friends

Malditos, Season 1 (Max Original)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9A (Cartoon Network)

May 3

Ready Player One

May 6

Fareed Zakaria: The War on Government (CNN)

Talking Pictures Podcast – Special Video Episode with Eli Roth Recorded At TCM Classic Film Festival

The Playboy Murders, Season 3 (ID)

Toxic, Season 1 (ID)

May 8

Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 2 (Max Original)

May 9

Bloody Trophy (Krwawe Trofeum) (Max Original)

The Whale (A24)

May 11

Delicious Miss Brown, Season 10 (Food Network)

The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood, Season 1 (ID)

May 12

Where the Crawdads Sing

May 13

Betting on Paradise, Season 1 (HGTV)

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)

Dream Destination: A Surprise Trip, Season 1 (discovery+)

May 14

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out, Season 1 (Food Network)

Mini Reni, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

May 15

Duster, Season 1 (Max Original)

Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 2 (Max Original)

United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper, Season 2 (CNN Original)

May 16

The Brutalist (A24)

May 17

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2E (Cartoon Network)

May 18

Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)

Say Yes to the Dress, Season 21 (TLC)

May 19

American Monster: Abuse of Power, Season 1 (ID)

May 20

Kong: Skull Island

May 21

Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 5 (ID)

May 22

Expedition Files, Season 2 (Discovery)

May 23

Pee-wee as Himself (HBO Original)

Restoring Galveston, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)

Silly Sundays, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

May 25

Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France, Season 1 (TLC)

May 28

Down Home Fab, Season 3 (HGTV)

May 29

And Just Like That…, Season 3 (Max Original)

May 31

Mountainhead (HBO Original)