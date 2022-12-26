Chris Rock Live Comedy Special Coming to Netflix for First-of-Its-Kind Event

Netflix will be serving up plenty of laughs in the new year. As the streamer prepares to drop its Best of Stand Up 2022 comedy special on New Year's Eve, Netflix is also getting ready for its first-ever live streamed event, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, and there's now a premeire date!

Marking Rock's second stand up Netflix special following 2018's Chris Rock: Tamborine, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage is set to stream live from Baltimore, Maryland at 10pm ET/7pm PT on Saturday March 4. A 30-second teaser released by Netflix and set to Bun B's "The Best Is Back" showed the comedian sitting in a dressing room and staring into a mirror. Following a knock, a voice could be heard saying, "Chris, they're ready for ya," before Rock could be seen making his way to the stage. At this time, further details for the special have yet to be released, though it's possible the stand-up event could see Rock opening up about being slapped by Will Smith during the 2022 Oscar ceremony. The Netflix special was first confirmed back in November.

"Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation," Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement at the time. "We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honored that Chris is carrying this torch."

The upcoming first-of-its kind event comes as Netflix pushes itself further into live events. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will live stream less than a year after Netflix hosted Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival in May. The festival was held across 35 venues in Los Angeles and saw more than 330 comedians perform 295 shows, featuring a lineup that included Amy Shcumer, Pete Davidson, Billy Eichner, Bob the Drag Queen, Eddie Lizzard, and A Tribute to Bob Saget, a special tribute remembering the late comedian that brought together John Stamos, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, Jeff Ross, John Mayer, Dave Chappelle, and Seth Green, among others.

It was also in May that Deadline first reported that Netflix was exploring live streaming for the very first time. At the time, the outlet reported that the streamer "was in the early stages of development" of live streaming capability for its unscripted shows and stand-up specials. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, the first of the live streamed events to roll out under this initiative, is set to air live on Netflix on Saturday, March 4 at 10 p.m. ET.