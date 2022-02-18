A Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Is Sitting Pretty on Netflix’s Top 10 Charts

A forgotten Chris Hemsworth movie recently made its way to Netflix and is sitting pretty on the streamer’s Top 10 charts. Blackhat, a 2015 action-thriller starring the Thor actor, is currently the number nine project on Netflix’s overall U.S. chart, and the number three film on the streaming service. On the movie list, Blackhat only trails behind the 2014 Bill Murray-starring dramedy St. Vincent at number two and the brand new Netflix action flick Fistful of Vengeance.

In Blackhat, Hemsworth plays Nicholas Hathaway, a convicted computer hacker who is recruited by the FBI to help track down other hackers, after “a Hong Kong nuclear plant and the Mercantile Trade Exchange in Chicago are hacked by unknown perpetrators, per a synopsis. Viola Davis plays the federal agent who “proposes that the FBI work with China to find the cyber-criminals.” Hathaway is chosen to help because “the leader of the Chinese team, Chen Dawai, insists that Nick…be released from prison to help with the investigation. As Nick and his comrades chase their quarry, it becomes evident that the hackers have a sinister motive for their actions.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Blackhat was directed by Michael Mann, from a script written by Morgan Davis Foehl. Mann is well-known for helming a number of Oscar-nominated films such as The Last of the Mohicans and Collateral. Appearing alongside Hemsworth and Davis in Blackhat are a number of other great actors such as Ritchie Coster, Holt McCallany, Yorick van Wageningen, and Wang Leehom.

In addition to Blackhat, Netflix also has two more Hemsworth movies for fans to check out: the 2013 racing biopic Rush, and the action-packed Extraction, a Netflix exclusive that was a big hit for the streamer. Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a former SASR operator turned black ops mercenary, in Extraction. Rake is tasked with traveling to Dhaka, Bangladesh to rescue an Indian drug lord’s kidnapped son, but the mission goes awry when he finds himself double-crossed.

Extraction was directed by Sam Hargrave, from a screenplay by Joe Russo, who Hemsworth previously worked with on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Additional cast members of the film include Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and Stranger Things star David Harbour. Both Hargrave and Russo have returned for , along with Hemsworth. Not much is known about Extraction 2 at this time, but it has been announced that Australian mixed martial artist Megan Anderson has joined the cast.