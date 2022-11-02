Chloe Kim Shows off Golf Skills in 'Yara Shahidi's Day Off' Exclusive Clip

Chole Kim might have a new job once her snowboarding career comes to an end. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the Facebook Watch show Yara Shahidi's Day Off, in which Kim goes to the driving range with Yara Shahidi. Kim has no issues hitting golf balls, saying she's "killing it" in the clip. She also mentioned that there's no pressure for her to be a great golfer since it's not her sport. As for Shahidi, she starts off slow but begins to catch on the more times she attempts to hit the ball.

In the official synopsis, Shahidi said, "Join me as I meet Chloe Kim, 2X Olympic Gold Medal snowboarder for a day of golf & tee time! We talked all about balancing our personal and professional lives while being students. She also shared how trying new things is her source of inspiration." Kim's appearance comes months after she won the gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. When speaking with InStyle in February, Kim talked about how her parents helped her become the athlete and woman she is today.

"I'm so grateful for them — I feel like this is the least I could do for how much they've done for me. It pushes me to work harder than ever before," Kim said. "They're my world, and whenever I accomplish something, I'm like, 'You guys did this, we did this — it's not just me.'"

Kim is the first woman to two Olympic gold medals in the halfpipe. But as much success Kim has received over the years, she has received her share of hate. "People belittled my accomplishment because I was Asian," Kim told ESPN in April 2021. "There were messages in my DMs telling me to go back to China and to stop taking medals away from the white American girls on the team. I was so proud of my accomplishment, but instead, I was sobbing in bed next to my mom, asking her, 'Why are people being so mean because I'm Asian?'"

Kim also won two gold medals in the World Championships and five gold medals in the X Games. She can be seen with Shahidi in a new episode of Yara Shahidi's Day Off on Facebook Watch Thursday on Facebook Watch, Shahidhi's Facebook page, and her Instagram page.