‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Star Simeon Daise Teases Details of New Disney+ Film (Exclusive)

Simeon Daise is known for being a recurring character in The CW series All American. But the young actor will be seen by more viewers when he appears in the new Disney+ film Cheaper by the Dozen, which premieres on the streaming service on March 18. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Daise who shared some details on the movie, which stars Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union.

“So my character I play, Chris,” Daise exclusively told PopCulture. “The young high school all-star athlete who actually… he’s the man at the new school that, Deja, Gabriel Union’s oldest daughter, is transferring to. So he gives her a warm welcome. They meet and then a love connection sparks and then from there, we see how my character evolves. But the new Cheaper by the Dozen take of is just a lot of fun. You have the multi-generational and the multi-ethnic cast all coming together, all blending together. Gabrielle and Zach Braff were a joy to work with, all the kids were a joy to work with. So just expect a fun ride.”

Cheaper by the Dozen is based on the 1948 novel written by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and his sister Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. There have been three movies made based on the novel with the first one released in 1950 which stars Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy. The second adaption was released in 2003 and starred Steve Martin Bonnie Hunt, Hilary Duff and Tom Welling. That film was so successful that it lead to a sequel, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, which was released right before Christmas in 2005.

All American fans will get to see Daise in a different role after making an impact on the show in Season 3 and Season 4. But along with those projects, Daise will appear in the FX Series Snowfall which returned for its fifth season last week. Daise also shared his experience working on the series which is based in 1980s Los Angeles.

“First and foremost, the streets love Snowfall,” Daise said when asked how he landed the role for the show. “Snowfall is for the real ones. Snowfall is like the dope viewers. But no, I auditioned for that one too. Literally, all my roles I auditioned for. It was dope being on that set because they gave me full range to just play.”