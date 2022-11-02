Charlie Hunnam Relives an Impossible Decision in New 'Dead Man Walking' Episode of 'Shantaram' (Exclusive Clip)

Charlie Hunnam's new Apple TV+ series Shantaram is debuting its sixth episode this week, and it finds the actor reliving an impossible decision from his past. In the show, Hunnam plays Lin Ford, an escaped prisoner who holds up in the Bombay slums in India. Recently, Ford's past has started to catch up to him, and in a new exclusive clip from Friday's episode, we see him in a flashback interrogation showdown with a cop who wants him to give up information.

The new Shantaram episode is titled "Dead Man Walking." In an official synopsis, Apple TV+ details: "Kavita (Sujaya Dasgupta) gets closer to discovering the truth about Lin (Charlie Hunnam). Modena (Elham Ehas) ignores Lisa's (Elektra Kilbey) warnings about Maurizio (Luke Pasqualino). Lin and Vikram (Shiv Palekar) attempt to save Didier (Vincent Perez)." Notably, the show is based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts. Fans can check out the full exclusive clip above.

In addition to Hunnam, Shantaram stars an incredible cast of actors, including Dasgupta, whose character Kavita is a passionate and motivated journalist searching for stories in places that could cause some trouble for Ford. Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Dasgupta and, during the conversation, we asked Dasgupta about acting alongside Hunnam, whom she describes as an "incredible" person. "I was really taken aback by his sense of groundedness," she said.

Dasgupta added, "He's so down to earth, really about the work, incredibly professional on set, off set, and a really brilliant, I think leader of this company. You needed someone to look to lead this show. It's him, and he's incredible and he's so humble. I didn't have any expectations, but that was really lovely to learn about him. It's such a horrible word, nice, but he's just a nice guy. I think niceness is underrated, but I think just him. And he's been working for such a long time, but his sense of humility is outstanding and I love that."

The actress went on to say, "And also on a professional level, working with him in scenes, amazing, because you got to play off him. He would offer something new every time. He would care about the scene as much as you and offer different things every take. And you would respond to that. And I love that. As an actor, that's delicious. That's what you want when you're doing screen work." The first five episodes of Shantaram Season 1 are currently available to stream on Apple TV+. Episode 6 debuts Friday, Nov. 4.