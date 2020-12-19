Chadwick Boseman Fans Believe His 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Performance Deserves an Oscar

Chadwick Boseman's final on-screen performance, which appears in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, is now streaming on Netflix, and fans are beyond moved. Boseman appears in the film as Levee Green, a trumpeter in singer Ma Rainey's (Viola Davis) band. He has several powerful standout scenes in the George C. Wolfe-directed movie based on August Wilson's play of the same name.

As a result of his stellar work, Netflix customers who've watched the flick think that his work serves recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the form of an Oscar. This honor would be especially moving due to Boseman's death from colon cancer, meaning the award would be one of the few posthumous Oscars. Scroll through to see fans praising the late Black Panther and 42 star's final on-screen work.