Chadwick Boseman Fans Believe His 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Performance Deserves an Oscar
Chadwick Boseman's final on-screen performance, which appears in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, is now streaming on Netflix, and fans are beyond moved. Boseman appears in the film as Levee Green, a trumpeter in singer Ma Rainey's (Viola Davis) band. He has several powerful standout scenes in the George C. Wolfe-directed movie based on August Wilson's play of the same name.
As a result of his stellar work, Netflix customers who've watched the flick think that his work serves recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the form of an Oscar. This honor would be especially moving due to Boseman's death from colon cancer, meaning the award would be one of the few posthumous Oscars. Scroll through to see fans praising the late Black Panther and 42 star's final on-screen work.
Chadwick Boseman better be awarded a posthumous Oscar for his performance in Ma Rainey 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/32P2YlZ2Vd— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) December 19, 2020
Okay, yea, Chadwick Boseman deserves the Oscar no question about it pic.twitter.com/clTqngzoHZ— Jacob Throneberry 🎄 (@Tberry57) December 11, 2020
I had to rewatch the two monologues Chadwick Boseman delivers in #MaRaineysBlackBottom. For those two scenes alone he would deserve to win the Best Actor Oscar. pic.twitter.com/btv1AZBP5R— Thummerer Márk (@kobretti88) December 18, 2020
Tonight I watched Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. I hope Chadwick Boseman wins an Oscar for it. #MaRaineyFilm— Makena (@MakDPostmodern) December 19, 2020
And the Oscar goes to....Chadwick Boseman #MaRainey pic.twitter.com/XGGz2qTbpH— Elson (@Elsonshellscil) December 19, 2020
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom exceeded my expectations. @violadavis is powerful and mesmerising as Ma Rainey. But I must admit that Chadwick Boseman steals the spotlight and had me in tears with his outstanding performance. They both deserve Oscars. 10/10 #MaRaineyFilm pic.twitter.com/GifGmeyoX8— Shem. (@shemjay93) December 18, 2020
Chadwick Boseman is a live wire in MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM.
The passion, energy, vigor, and boatloads of swagger shown onscreen make you sad that he’s gone, but comforted by the fact that he didn’t fade away.
It’s a grand performance that’ll nab him an Oscar nomination. pic.twitter.com/nNVNj0g96H— Dan Buffa (@buffa82) December 15, 2020