CBS All Access Renews ‘Tell Me a Story’ for Season 2

CBS All Access will be conjuring up a second season of Tell Me A Story.

The streaming platform renewed the fairy tale-inspired thriller series created by The Vampire Diaries and Dawson’s Creek creator Kevin Williamson for a second season. The announcement comes seven episodes into the anthology series’ first season, with new episodes becoming available to stream on Thursdays.

“The first season of Tell Me a Story turned conventional fairy tales on their heads, interweaving and modernizing three classic stories into a compelling thriller for today’s audiences, in a way only Kevin Williamson can,” Julie McNamara, executive VP original content, CBS All Access told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “We can’t wait to surprise and entertain viewers with a whole new set of tales next season.”

The first season of the CBS All Access drama series reimagined and brought together the classic fairy tales of The Three Little Pigs, Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel into a modern story set in New York City and exploring themes of love, loss, greed, murder and revenge.

The cast for Season 1 includes James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, Sam Jaeger, Zabryna Guevara, Paul Wesley and Kim Cattrall.

Wesley previously talked about how the anthology aspect of the new series attracted him to return to television following his series regular role on The CW’s The Vampire Diaries.

“What’s so brilliant about Tell Me a Story is that every season is different,” Wesley told TV Guide. “It’s a new set of characters and a new set of storylines and a new set of fairy tales.”

“I just think it’s so refreshing to see that on television. As someone who does watch TV, I think to keep the show on for a prolonged period of time, the characters sort of run out of things to do. And on Tell Me a Story, that’s just not the case,” he added.

The renewal comes a few days after the streaming platform announced its first cancellation for series One Dollar. The mystery thriller premiered in August to mixed reviews. It starred John Carroll Lynch, Philip Ettinger and Nathaniel Martello-White.

Season 2 of Tell Me A Story will reportedly feature a new set of characters and adapt new fairy tales. A return date has not been set. Season 1 will air episodes weekly on Thursdays until its season finale on Jan. 3.