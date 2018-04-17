Carol Burnett’s Netflix Series Set to Premiere May 4

Carol Burnett’s new Netflix original series, A Little Help, finally has a premiere date set for May 4, and a new teaser as well.

The first look at A Little Help with Carol Burnett came in July of 2017, and featured an ironically over-confident child instructing the comedy legend on how to make it in the business. At the end of the video, he firmly instructs her to get an Instagram account.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Monday’s new teaser shows Burnet having followed his instructions. The two spend almost two minutes going over her new-found social media presence, and the young man, Caleb, seems thoroughly impressed.

The teaser promises a long list of celebrity guests for the new series, including DJ Khaled, Candace Cameron Bure, Taraji P. Henson, Derek Hough, Russell Peters, Julie Bowen, Lisa Kudrow, Brittany Snow, Mark Cuban, Finn Wolfhard, Wanda Sykes and Billy Eichner.

While it is pretty clearly a promotional tool, Burnett’s Instagram profile shown in the teaser is absolutely real, and features more jokes about her lack of technological savvy. Her first post went up on the same day as the first look at her show, with the caption: “Am I doing this Instagram thing correctly?”

For those just hearing about this show now, Burnett’s Instagram should serve as an exciting preview. It documents her life over the past year shooting A Little Help, including photos from set and even a selfie with DJ Khaled.

Burnett, now 84 years old, has been a staple of American comedy for decades. She was a television pioneer when she starred in The Carol Burnett Show, a weekly variety series that ran on CBS from 1967 to 1978.

Burnett couldn’t have picked a better time to join up with Netflix, as the streaming giant has just announced a stellar first quarter to 2018. The company has added 7.41 million new subscribers so far this year — about a 50 percent increase from this time last year. Almost 2 million of those were in the United States.

All told, Netflix now has 125 million subscribers across the world. One year ago, that number was 117.6 million. The company’s total revenue has also skyrocketed, rising 43 percent since last year, totaling $3.7 billion for the quarter.

Netflix announced that revenue was gained at “the fastest pace in the history of our streaming business, due to a 25 % increase in average paid streaming memberships and a 14% rise in ASP,” or average subscription price.

The first fiscal quarter of 2018 also saw 18 new original series on Netflix, and 11 new seasons of existing shows. In comparison, Netflix added 11 new series in the first quarter of 2017, and only three new seasons of old ones.