Canceled Netflix Series Saved by Showtime, Will Premiere Season 2

Another canceled Netflix original series has been picked up and rescued at another outlet – this time, Showtime. Sources familiar with the deal told reporters from Deadline that Neil Patrick Harris' Uncoupled would be getting a Season 2 at Showtime. The series was canceled just last month to the shock of fans and industry insiders.

Uncoupled was created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, and stars Neil Patrick Harris. It is a New York City sitcom about a middle-aged man abruptly thrust out of a long-term relationship and into the tumultuous gay dating scene there. Its star power made the cancellation surprising, as well as its connection. Star is best known for creating Netflix's hit Emily in Paris, while Richman worked on Modern Family.

Showtime reportedly decided that Uncoupled would be a good fit because it plays into a subgenre where they have already had success – "Metro Cultures." The network has had some hits when depicting "culturally diverse takes," including The L Word and The Chi. The network is in the middle of a transition itself it will soon rebrand as Paramount+ with Showtime, though it will continue to air on linear cable in addition to streaming.

Uncoupled was officially canceled by Netflix on Jan. 13, 2023, but this rescue was reportedly in the works even then. The show was produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, and so had an easy time finding a new foothold under the Paramount umbrella. However, it was the recent changes at Showtime that cemented this deal. The network is reportedly hoping to focus in on target subgenres and steer away from the unproven territory, at least for now.

Harris played an NYC real estate agent named Michael Lawson in Uncoupled, handling some incredibly expensive properties within Manhattan. Other stars include Tish Campbell as his business partner, Suzanne Prentiss and Marcia Gay Harden as Claire Lewis, a wealthy client they are working with Season 2. Tuc Watkins plays Michael's ex Colin, who recently broke up with him after 17 years together. His two best friends are a TV weatherman named Billy (Emerson Brooks) and an art dealer named Stanley (Brooks Ashmanskas).

At the time of this writing, Uncoupled Season 1 is still available to stream on Netflix and is not available to stream via Showtime. It's unclear if that will change as work on the new season gets underway. There are eight episodes of the show to stream now.