Showtime Limited Series Moving to Netflix

Netflix has a new show on its hands. Deadline reports the streaming giant has acquired the showtime limited series Ripley. Not much about the deal has been made public as the deal is being finalized, but the limited series is based on Patricia Highsmith's bestselling quintet of Tom Ripley novels. Before heading to Netflix, the series was shopped around at other networks and streaming platforms.

The series stars Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning. Deadline notes the executive producer on the project is Garrett Basch, and he began contemplating a move following the announcement of Showtime's new programming strategy. After reviewing footage of the series, Netflix felt it was a good fit for its audience.

The series follows Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, who is hired by a rich man to try to convince his vagabond son, Dickie Greenleaf to return home. Greenleaf however is living comfortably off of a trust. Per an official description: "Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. Fanning plays Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy who suspects darker motives underlie Tom's affability."

The move comes after Netflix cancelled the comedy series Uncoupled, starring Neil Patrick Harris and Tisha Campbell after one season. Ironically, days after the cancellation, Showtime picked it up for a second season.

Uncoupled stars Harris as a real-estate agent, Michael, who is dumped by his long-term partner the evening he throws him a surprise birthday bash. Forced to renter the dating scene as a gay man of a certain age, he quickly realizes how much things have changed thanks to technology and dating apps. Campbell stars his best friend and assistant, who hilariously helps him navigate things along the way.

After the announcement, Campbell celebrated in an Instagram post. "Guys I just found out and when I tell you I'm Grateful!!! I was in prayer this morning. Wasn't asking for anything I was just thanking God to be healthy and thanking god that my kids are thriving and at one moment I was smiling so hard and said I love you Jesus! And a CALM came over my spirit. I didn' expect this I wasn't looking for anything and of course God shows all the way out!!!!! @nph @showtime @mtv Lets goooooo," she captioned the post.