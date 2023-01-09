Canceled NBC Show Ranks in Netflix's Top 10

A since-canceled NBC series is currently dominating the Netflix streaming charts. Although New Amsterdam may have failed to secure a Season 6 renewal, ahead of its series finale later this month, the David Schulner-created series is climbing the Top 10 TV charts in the U.S., even beating out popular Netflix originals like Emily in Paris and The Circle.

Inspired by the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer, New Amsterdam stars former The Blacklist star Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, who becomes the medical director at one of the oldest public hospitals in the U.S., with the lofty goal of taking it back to its glory days and cutting up red tape stopping doctors from treating patients. Along with Goodwin, New Amsterdam also stars Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, and Tyler Labine as Dr. Ingnatius Frome.

The series has been joying a multi-day stay in the Top 10. After first arriving on the platform on Jan. 1, New Amsterdam joined the Top 10 just days later on Jan. 4, when it ranked No. 6, according to FlixPatrol data. The series jumped to the No. 5 spot on Jan. 5, where it has remained since. It currently only falls behind The Walking Dead, Wednesday, Kaleidoscope, and Ginny & Georgia. It comes ahead of MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street, Emily in Paris, The Recruit, The Circle, and Woman of the Dead.

The show's success on Netflix comes after it was confirmed in March that NBC would not be moving forward with a sixth season. At the time, the network instead decided to renew New Amsterdam for a fifth and final season consisting of 13 episodes. Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said in a statement, "the story of Max Goodwin, and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam, has been inspiring. We're so grateful to David Schulner, Peter Horton, and our cast and crew for their incredible dedication, talent, and collaboration."

New Amsterdam has been a fan-favorite series since its premiere in 2018, with the show averaging 7.2 million viewers in Live+7 data at the time of its Season 5 renewal. Although the debut season only earned a 34% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, being dubbed "overcrowded, overwrought, and overly familiar," New Amsterdam has enjoyed raved reviews among fans. After its first season earned a 74% audience score, Season 2 earned an 86%. However, ratings seem to have faltered, with Seasons 3, 4, and 5 only managing to grab audience scores below 50%. The series is set to conclude with a two-hour series finale on Thursday, Jan. 17 on NBC.