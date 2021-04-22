Bubba Wallace Documentary Series in the Works

✖

A documentary series about Bubba Wallace is on the way. On Thursday, Netflix announced it is in production on a new documentary series with the NASCAR driver who is competing in his first season with the new 23XI Racing team owned by Michael Jordan and fellow driver Denny Hamlin. The name of the series was not announced and neither was the release date but it will "take viewers behind the scenes of this season and explore Wallace’s efforts to advocate for diversity, equality and inclusion in NASCAR and America," according to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal.

300 Studios and Boardwalk Pictures will produce the series while Eric Parker will be the director and executive producer. Other executive producers include NASCAR Senior VP & Chief Digital Officer Tim Clark, Managing Dir of Entertainment Marketing & Content Development Matt Summers and NASCAR Productions Managing Dir and Exec Producer Tally Hair. This is the latest collaboration by NASCAR and Netflix, with the last one being The Crew with Kevin James, which debuted earlier this year.

***START YOUR ENGINES 😝*** So excited to announce that Netflix is teaming up with NASCAR driver @BubbaWallace for a documentary series that takes us behind the scenes of the 2021 NASCAR season through the eyes of the ONLY Black driver at the top level of the sport.🏎🏁 pic.twitter.com/Wy3dpx7wIi — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) April 22, 2021

Wallace reacted to the news on Twitter, saying he is "pumped" to be featured in the documentary series. In September, Wallace announced he is joining the new team for the 2021 season. "If I'm investing, if I'm a participant, then I want to win! I don't want to be out there to be just another car," Jordan said at the time. "I feel like Bubba feels the same, and Denny has definitely done that this year. We've got the right people involved. Now, we need to get the right equipment. The right information and data. Give Bubba his best chance to win."

You know me...I like to keep things real and raw. Pumped to have @netflix capture these moments to share with you guys. 🤘🏾 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 22, 2021

Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR and was outspoken last year when it comes to racial and social injustice. In June, Wallace was responsible for Confederate Flags being banned at NASCAR Races. "My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags," Wallace said in an interview with CNN. "No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them."