‘Breaking Bad’ Movie ‘El Camino’ Starring Aaron Paul to Release on Netflix This October

The Breaking Bad movie officially has a title and a release date on Netflix. Aaron Paul will return as Jesse Pinkman in El Camino: A Breaking Bad movie, premiering on Netflix in October. The announcement was set to be made on Monday, but leaked early according to The New York Times.

The title references the El Camino that Pinkman was last seen speeding away in from the scene of Walter White’s last stand with the Aryan Brotherhood gang that kept him captive. Many fans felt that the finale was the final time we’d seen many of the characters from the series aside from the prequel Better Call Saul, but the film proves this isn’t true.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The official announcement will drop on Monday from Netflix, with series creator Vince Gilligan writing and directing the film. The film will also be broadcast on AMC at a later date according to the Times report.

Aaron Paul has previously stated in interviews that he didn’t expect to return to Pinkman’s story and that there were no other chapters to cover for Breaking Bad. Fans would initially agree outside of possible cameos in Better Call Saul but this film and its idea seem to change things.

“It’s a chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn’t realize that I wanted,” Paul said according to the New York Times. “And now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there.”

A summary provided by Netflix to the Times describes the show as a follow-up to the finale of Breaking Bad, directly addressing Jesse Pinkman’s fate.

“In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future,” the Netflix description reads.

As for Paul, he revealed that Gilligan reached out about two years prior with the idea for the movie. The Breaking Bad star may have had his doubts before the call but those quickly melted away after the creator shared his idea.

“At the very end of the conversation he mentioned that he had an idea of where to take it from here, and he wanted to hear my thoughts on it,” Paul said according to the Times. “I quickly told Vince that I would follow him into a fire.”

Fans have been clamoring to hear more about the project since it was initially teased. Paul and co-star Bryan Cranston both got in a little hot water for teasing fans with their reunion, only for it to turn out to be an ad for Paul’s liquor brand.

Still, it can be assumed that fans will have their calendars cleared and marked to binge the film several times once it premieres on Netflix in October.