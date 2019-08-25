‘Breaking Bad’ Fans Weigh in on Upcoming Netflix Movie ‘El Camino’

While fans knew a Breaking Bad film was coming, Saturday brought a surprise courtesy of a small leak from Netflix. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was confirmed for a premiere on Oct. 11 by the streaming platform, with Aaron Paul returning to reprise his role as Jesse Pinkman in a new story from series creator Vince Gilligan.

The news was followed by a teaser for the film, giving fans plenty to take in and sift through concerning the modern classic series. This includes the return of some memorable characters, references to some that aren’t around anymore, and hints that Pinkman isn’t finished running just yet.

Many fans were just pleased to see the series return, providing some simple excited reactions over the return of Gilligan’s world, post-Walter White.

People seeing #BreakingBad is getting a movie in a nutshell: pic.twitter.com/b2gC9KXBqB — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) August 24, 2019

“This better not mess up the high it ended on,” one concerned-but-excited fan wrote.

“I THOUGHT I COULDNT CRY ANYMORE HAPPY TEARS BUT THEN Y’ALL PULL THIS,” another fan added. “IM SO EXCITED.”

A few others shared their theories for what we might end up seeing in the film when it premieres. Has Jesse moved on to take over Walter White’s operation somehow? Is he just on the run, attempting to leave his past behind him? The Netflix plot description leaves it open for interpretation right now, with many fans running with it.

He is supplanting Walter pic.twitter.com/DYH0mN6LdL — scorbunny de polla (@scorbunnychocho) August 24, 2019

Elsewhere, some fans wanted to know what the fate of other characters who survived the Breaking Bad finale ended up being. While the trailer gives us some quality time with Skinny Pete as he refuses to give up Pinkman’s whereabouts. But what about his other friends? What about a crossover with Saul Goodman? And what about Huell? Is he still sitting in that motel room?

BUT DID HUEL GET OUT OF THE GODDAM HOTEL ROOM?!?! #BreakingBad pic.twitter.com/PdKBRoAvbL — Stephen??? (@THEREALBIGMAC) August 24, 2019

The teaser trailer also gives a great Easter egg to fans in the form of the two pictures on the wall of the room outside the interrogation room.

MY WISH

MY ONLY WISH

THEY DID IT

THEY HONORED Hank Schrader AND Steve Gomez!!!#BreakingBad pic.twitter.com/pxJmPzBLAS — ♎~Jeff~♎ (@jeffzzzz99) August 24, 2019

But in the end, most fans are just concerned with one character in particular. And judging by the smile on his face, it’ll be nice to see him return.