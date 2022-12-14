'Break Point': Netflix Releases Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer for Tennis Documentary From 'F1: Drive to Survive' Team

A new tennis documentary is coming to Netflix. On Wednesday, the streaming service released a trailer for the docuseries Break Point which is from the producers of the successful series F1: Drive to Survive. Netflix also announced that Break Point will be released on Jan. 13.

As the synopsis states, Break Point "follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in grueling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world. Their dream: lifting a trophy and becoming number one. As some of tennis' legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year competing across the globe in the ATP and WTA tours. From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world."

According to The Associated Press, the first five episodes will focus on Melbourne Park, Indian Wells, Madrid and Roland Garros, and they will be available on Jan. 13. The last five episodes will focus on Wimbledon, Eastbourne, Queens Club, the U.S. Open, WTA Finals and ATP Finals, and they will be released in June. The players to be featured in Break Point are Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek and Sloane Stephens, and Grand Slam runners-up Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini and Ons Jabeur. More players appearing are Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Ajla Tomljanovic, Paula Badosa, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari.

A few players who won't be at the center of the series are Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. "It's hard to imagine another sport which has been so dominated by a handful of individuals for so long. But they are at the end of the cycle — barring, obviously, Novak and Rafa, to some extent. The changing of the guard is happening," executive producer James Gay-Rees said in a video interview with The Associated Press.

"And therefore, the timing was really good, too. Because I love tennis, but I'm like, 'Who is Tsitsipas?' Do you know what I mean? In all honesty. But actually, you realize, 'My God, he's No. 5 in the world. He's a really, seriously, good tennis player and he's a really interesting guy. And I'd like to know more about him.' Because all I've heard for the last 15-20 years is, 'Roger, Roger, Roger. Serena, Serena, Serena.' For a reason, right? Obviously, we're not disputing that, because they're legends and icons. But I think it was really exciting shining a light on a new generation."