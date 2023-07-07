Brad Pitt's Formula One Movie: What to Know

Brad Pitt will take his talents to the track for his next movie. The 59-year-old actor is getting ready to film a movie that focuses on Formula One racing. The cast and crew are currently at the Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom, and Pitt will play Sonny Hayes, a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside an up-and-coming rookie against the best in the sport, according to ESPN. Damson Idris will star with Pitt in the movie that doesn't officially have a title yet. The film is being directed by Joseph Kosinski who also directed Top Gun: Maverick. Jerry Bruckheimer is a producer on the film along with Pitt and Formula One Legend Lewis Hamilton. No release date for the movie has been announced, but it will stream on Apple TV+.

"I was here a week or two ago watching Brad practice and it's massively exciting to see it all coming together," Hamilton said."To know that we're finally starting to film this weekend, there's nerves naturally because it's something we've been working on for so long and we want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about. So that's our goal and hopefully, we can do you proud."

FIRST LOOK: Introducing APXGP, starring in an Apple Original Film#F1 pic.twitter.com/0qDe3zMicp — Formula 1 (@F1) July 6, 2023

One of the things that will be interesting to see is Pitt competing at a high level at his age. The oldest driver on the Formula One circuit is Fernando Alonso who is 41. Pitt is nearly 20 years older, but Hamilton is not worried about the Academy Award winner's age.

"Brad looks like he's aging backwards. He looks great for his age," he said. He's super-fit, he's been training... at the end of the day it's a movie so there will be a Hollywood element to it that will make it believable."

Apple got the rights to the film in June 2022 after several studios and streaming services were going after it. The filming of Pitt's new movie comes as the Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive continues to be a top series. The fifth season premiered in February, and a sixth season will debut in February or March of next year.