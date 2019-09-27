‘BoJack Horseman’ to End After Season 6 on Netflix

It has been announced that Netflix‘s critically acclaimed adult animated series, BoJack Horseman will be coming to an end with Season 6. The news was revealed in a tweet attributed to the main character himself and had fans sounding off big time in the comments.

“If you asked me 6 [years] ago how i thought id be rmembered (sic) id have probably said that horse from horsin around but here we are season 6 on [Netflix] the 2 part final season before i hit the dusty trail aka runyon dont make plans oct 25 or jan31 bc youre watching me and feeling feels,” the tweet read. After the news broke, fans of the show have been taking to social media to lament the end of BoJack Horseman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The final??? I was kind of expecting it but f—. I gonna miss this show so ducking much, it means so much to me. Thank you everyone involved for making this wonderful and changing show.”

“Thank you for helping me become more in tune with my emotions and pushing me through dark times,” another fan wrote. “Sad to see the show end, but happy a bow will be placed on this terrific story.”

We think it’s safe to say Horsin’ Around won’t be BoJack Horseman’s only lasting legacy. The final two-part season begins October 25th. pic.twitter.com/utc81MNBbT — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) September 27, 2019

“The final season, but so happy. This is one of the best shows of the last decade, I’m so glad they won’t milk it until it’s nothing but a shadow of itself,” someone else tweeted.

“Never would have guessed at first season how good this show would turn out to be,” one other fan said. “Probably one of the best productions Netflix has in its catalog.”

Noooo, it’s such a good show! 😭 It means a lot to me… Why does Netflix get rid of all the good shows 😭 That being said. Can’t wait to see what Todd is up to the new season! — KineticAcethetic (@CorissaBaker) September 27, 2019

“It is, bar none, one of the greatest pieces of television in history and certainly the best animated show to come out of America. All of you should be proud,” a fifth user wrote.

“Bad News: BoJack is ending. Good News: If they can stick the landing on this final season, this will be one of the most consistently good shows in tv history,” another user added.

here we go. bojack horseman. the sixth and FINAL season. part 1, oct 25. part 2, jan 31. writing for this season has been the absolute highlight of my career. my first tv job. i’m so honored and proud to be a part of it and so excited for you to see it.pic.twitter.com/Hc9nYrDU4V — jonny sun (@jonnysun) September 27, 2019

Part 1 of BoJack Horseman Season 6 will debut on Oct. 25, and Part will launch on Jan. 31.