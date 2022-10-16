Banned 'Bluey' Episode Now Streaming on Disney+

Parents with children who love Bluey will be thankful there's no at-home Smellovision yet. That's because the infamous "farting" episode that Disney previously refused to air on Disney Junior is now available to stream on Disney+. It did not pass Disney's own broadcast standards, but the company said it would be available to stream eventually. It is available on Disney+ now, giving fans of the Blue Heeler dog another seven-minute adventure to enjoy.

The episode in question is titled "Family Meeting," and it aired without trouble in Bluey's native Australia in December 2021 on ABC Kids. However, the episode never made it to the U.S. Disney has been known to make some tweaks to the show before airing it on Disney Junior, but Bluey fans soon realized that "Family Meeting" was missing completely.

"'Family Meeting' will roll out on U.S. platforms soon," Disney told Pirates and Princesses in August. "Some of the Bluey content did not meet Disney Junior broadcast [standards and practices] in place at the time the series was acquired. Now that it is rolling out on other platforms, it is a great opportunity to reevaluate which is what we plan to do." Earlier this month, "Family Meeting" was published on Disney+. It is listed as the final episode of Season 3.

In "Family Meeting," Chilli accuses her husband Bandit of "fluffing" (which is what dogs call "farting," in the Bluey-verse) in Bluey's face as he climbs out of bed. Bandit denied this, but he who smelt it dealt it, so Bandit is put on trial. Chilli is the judge, while Bluey and Bingo serve as witnesses.

Bluey is produced by Ludo Studios in Queensland, Australia, and debuted in October 2018. The show follows the title character, a young Blue Heeler puppy who lives in a world inspired by Brisbane with his mother Chilli, father Bandit, and sister Bingo. Disney has the U.S. broadcast rights to the show and streams it on Disney+ internationally. Bluey has been praised by critics around the world and won an International Emmy Kids Award in 2019. A stage show, Bluey's Big Play, will begin touring the U.S. in November.