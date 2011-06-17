Blake Lively's Netflix Movie 'Lady Killer': What We Know

✖

Blake Lively is set to star in a new Netflix movie. In May, Deadline reported that Lively would star in Netflix's Lady Killer. The film, based on the Dark Horse Comics series of the same name, will be adapted by Diablo Cody. The famed screenwriter won an Oscar for the 2007 film Juno.

Lively will portray Josie Schuller in Lady Killer, a housewife who leads a double life. The film, which will take place in the 1950s, sees Josie as a picture-perfect housewife. However, behind closed doors, she's a highly-trained killer for hire. Her family, including her husband, has no idea what she's up to in her spare time. Lady Killer, written by Joëlle Jones (who also illustrates) and Jamie S. Rich, was first published by Dark Horse Comics in January 2015. The series, which is still in print, was even nominated for an Eisner Award in 2016.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Lively is heading into the comic book world. She previously starred alongside her now-husband, Ryan Reynolds, in the 2011 film Green Lantern. In the movie, she portrayed the Green Lantern's love interest, Carol Ferris. Art would go on to imitate life for the pair, as they later began dating and wed in September 2012. Around the time that the film came out, Lively took part in an interview with Cinema Blend, during which she opened up about being part of a project with such a dedicated fan base. She was even asked what it felt like to portray a character that many fans already have a clear picture of in their heads.

"You definitely feel the pressure," Lively explained. She went on to say that she took great care in preparing for her role, as she wanted to make the readers of the series proud. "Before I even took on the role I felt the pressure – the pressure to make the fans proud, to do the character justice. When a story has been developing for so long – this is one of the longest running comic books of all time – there’s such history there and such a fanbase, there’s a responsibility to do it right and to do justice to these characters that people love so much. So when we were on set we had such an attention to detail."