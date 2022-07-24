'Black Mirror' Season 6: What We Know So Far

A new season of Black Mirror is finally on the way, and fans can hardly wait. The anthology-style sci-fi series has been on hiatus for years, and some reports indicated that it would never return. At long last, the Netflix original series is back in production.

Back in May, Variety reported that Black Mirror Season 6 had finally been ordered. Insiders said that the new installment would be even more cinematic than it was in the past, blurring the line between a movie and a prestige TV series. They also said that secrecy was a high priority for the production to ensure that no spoilers leaked. Settings, stories and concepts may not be revealed until the show is close to premiering.

A follow-up report by Variety did confirm some of the A-list cast members joining the show this time around. Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan will all reportedly appear in the first three episodes of the new season.

Perhaps most exciting for die-hard fans, the new season will reportedly have more episodes than Season 5. Season 5 was comprised of just three new episodes -- the same as the first two seasons but down from Season 3 and Season 4, each of which had 6 episodes. They also said that each episode could be thought of as an individual film, which may have been a hint that episodes will be over an hour in length.

The swelling budget is no surprise considering how Netflix has invested in Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker. The writer and his creative partner Annabel Jones left their production company, House of Tomorrow, in January of 2020 and created an all-new company, Broke and Bones. Netflix immediately inked a huge deal with the new company which may reportedly total up to $100 million.

This name change nearly cost Brooker, Jones and Netflix the rights to the Black Mirror brand, however. According to a report by Variety, the rights to the title changed hands from House of Tomorrow's parent company to a new parent company, which then negotiated a favorable deal with Netflix to hand the show back over.

The deal comes just in the nick of time for Netflix, which has suffered some huge financial setbacks and bad press in recent weeks. Hopefully, a new season of Black Mirror can help set the course correctly, but there's no word yet on when that project might premiere. You can stream all five previous seasons plus the film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch on Netflix now.