'Black Mirror' Season 6 Cast, Trailer, Premiere Date Revealed

Netflix finally shared more details and the first trailer for Black Mirror Season 6, which will be released in June. The sci-fi anthology series has attracted another star-studded cast, including Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek Pinault, Kate Mara, and Zazie Beetz. This is the first new season of Black Mirror since Season 5 debuted in June 2019.

Like the previous episodes of Black Mirror, these new adventures pack in unexpected turns that will shock audiences. Creator Charlie Brooker told Netflix's Tudum blog that he even surprised himself this season. "I've always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people – and myself – or else what's the point?" Booker said. "It should be a series that can't be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself."

Other actors appearing this season include Anjana Vasan, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, David Shields, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, and Samuel Blenkin. Brooker returned as executive producer with Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones, and Bisha K. Ali. The series is produced by Booker and Jones' Broke & Bones.

About the only thing Black Mirror fans can know for certain is that each episode will be drastically different. Brooker started writing the new season by "deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect," he said. While there are some familiar Black Mirror tropes, Brooker added in "new elements," including some he had sworn to never do before. "The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through – but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before," he told Tudum.

The scripts will be brought to life by an "incredible roster of disgustingly skillful, smart directors working with a cast of actors so talented they frankly have no right to exist," Brooker added. He is also excited to see how fans respond after bingeing the show and he hopes "they enjoy it – especially the bits they shouldn't."

Black Mirror launched on Channel 4 in the U.K. in December 2011 and gained international attention when it reached Netflix. The show has been exclusive to the streamer since Season 3, which debuted in October 2016. The episodes "San Junipero," "USS Callister," and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch won Emmys for Outstanding Television Movie. Brooker also won Emmys for writing "San Junipero" and "USS Callister." It is unclear how many episodes will be featured in Season 6, but sources told Variety last year that it will include more than Season 5, which had only three.