'Black Mirror' Season 6 Adds High-Profile Comedic Actor

Black Mirror Season 6 has added a high-profile comedic actor to its cast. Deadline reports that comedian-turned-actor Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2, The Man Who Fell to Earth) will appear in a new episode of the show. At this time, Netflix and producers are keeping quiet with details about the new season of the dystopian sci-fi series, so it is unknown what role Delaney will be playing.

Delaney got his start as a comedian and writer, rising to fame initially through social media, even being named "Funniest Person on Twitter." Early on, he appeared in shows like Key & Peele and Cougar Town, before going on to work with Irish comedian/writer Sharon Horgan on the BBC/Amazon series Catastrophe. Most recently, he appeared in Showtime's The Man Who Fell to Earth, and lent his voice to the Paramount+ animated kids show Big Nate. He's also appeared in a number of major films, including Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, The Wrath of Man, and the Home Alone reboot Home Sweet Home Alone. Next year, Delaney can be seen alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Black Mirror debuted on Channel 4 in the U.K. back in 2011, and later came to the U.S. by way of Netflix. In addition to the five current seasons, the show has also produced a couple of specials, including an interactive film titled Bandersnatch. In a previous interview with Deadline, series creator Charlie Brooker and executive producer Annabel Jones sat down to talk about the ambitious project. Speaking about the style of Bandersnatch, Brooker praised it for being "simultaneously kind of new and old."

"Interactive movies have been around since Dragon's Lair, which was an arcade game from 1983 that was released on LaserDisc. And there were a lot of CD-ROM movies and things like that in the '90s; attempts at doing interactive movies," he continued. "I think what was different here is that this was foremost a movie, but it was also on a platform that isn't a gaming platform, and it's more movie than game. I've played a lot of videogames but I've never written one, and so there were aspects of creating it that were game-like, but we approached it as though we were writing a film. It was this weird hybrid experience where we had to make up a lot of the rules about how it was working behind the scenes as we went along.

Jones added, "When Netflix initially told us they had the capability to do this, and they asked us if we'd be interested in making an interactive film, we said no. We were determined, it was not for us. It might have felt gimmicky, so it wasn't something we were interested in." At this time, Black Mirror Season 6 does not have an announced premiere date.