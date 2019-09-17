‘Big Mouth’ Season 3 Official Trailer Released by Netflix

Big Mouth is back with a completely NSFW Season 3 trailer, showcasing Nick Kroll and John Mulaney‘s hilarious comedy series in a way only it can. Full of raging hormones, cringey puberty developments and fantastical looks at human reproductive systems, Netflix released the trailer Tuesday morning. Watch the trailer in the video above.

Netflix’s official synopsis for the new season of Big Mouth reads: “In Season 3, Big Mouth focuses on what’s like to be going through puberty now. The show continues exploring human sexuality and everything around it, tackling issues such as cell phone addiction, female anger, the vast spectrum of sexuality, Adderall abuse, dick pics, toxic masculinity, and of course ‘how to have an orgasm.’”

Season 3 will see the addition of Westworld star Thandie Newton, who lends her voice to Missy’s new Hormone Mistress. Comedian Ali Wong arrives as the voice of a new student who makes everyone at Bridgeton Middle School question their sexuality. The trailer also teased the addition of animated versions of Queer Eye stars Karamo Brown, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski. As always, Kroll, Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate and Jessi Klein return.

Big Mouth earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for its first season, and for Season 2 broke into the Outstanding Animated Program race. It was nominated against Netflix’s other acclaimed animated series, Bojack Horseman, but ultimately both lost to Fox’s The Simpsons.

So far there are just 21 episodes of Big Mouth, yet fans are already completely in love with the series — so much so that Netflix took notice, giving the show a staggering three-season renewal order earlier this summer.

Netflix placed the order at the end of July, ensuring that fans will see Season 4, Season 5 and Season 6 of Big Mouth at least. This is a huge accomplishment for the series, especially as so many people — fans and creators alike — now dread the Season 3 threshold at Netflix. The streaming service tends to make cuts around Season 3, but clearly Big Mouth is an exception.

Big Mouth Season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.