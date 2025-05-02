3 Best Movies Hulu Just Added for May 2025

With Hulu adding so many movies every month, it can be tough to know what to watch.

Here’s what’s worth looking out for on the streaming service during May.

Star Wars: IV-VI, Rogue One

It’s almost Star Wars Day, but you don’t have to wait until May 4th to ensure the Force is with you. The original three Star Wars movies—A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi—plus the immediate prequel Rogue One are all available to stream right now. Whether you’re new to the series or a diehard fan, these four movies are the best the series has to offer.

Mission Impossible 1-5

Tom Cruise’s final on-screen appearance as Ethan Hunt is imminent with the release of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning in theaters on May 23. Why not catch up with the origins of the IMF now? Mission Impossible 1, 2, 3, Rogue Nation and Ghost Protocol will all be available to stream on the service in preparation for the most impossible mission yet. (Sadly, the series’ best, Fallout, is nowhere to be found.)

Decision to Leave

This 2022 Korean romantic mystery thriller is one of the most suspenseful and heartbreaking films of the decade. Park Chan-wook (Oldboy, The Handmaiden) wrote and directed this story of a detective investigating a man’s death, and eventually his investigation leads him to the man’s widow. Along the interview process, the two gradually fall in love—but is she responsible for her husband’s death?