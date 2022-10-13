Best Halloween Movies on Hulu
It's finally October, and thanks to the streaming era, you don't have to leave your couch for a Halloween movie binge. From Netflix to HBO Max to Disney+, there are plenty of options for your next binge, and Hulu has more than enough options to keep you screaming all month long. In fact, the streamer is such a major source of Halloween content that every year it marks Huluween with a specially curated list of movies and shows that for the spookiest time of the year. But what, exactly, are the best Halloween movies on Hulu?
Hulu is somewhat of a treasure trove when it comes to spooky titles, offering a mix of classics and new movies, as well as scares that will have you sleeping with the lights on and titles that are perfect for the entire family. Whether your looking for more iconic scares that have not only remained popular through the decades, but also continued to generate plenty of sleepless nights, or searching for something new to add to your annual Halloween movie binges, Hulu is the streamer for you, offering everything from The Sixth Sense to The Blair Witch Project, and even some Oscar-winning titles. Of course, Halloween isn't just for adults, and Hulu also offers plenty of family-friendly options that provide just enough fright for the little ones without being too scary.
Watching the roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see what movies you should be adding to your 2022 Halloween must-watch list.
'Hellraiser' (2022)
Runtime: 2 hours
Starring: Odessa A'zion, Jamie Clayton, Adam Faison
Synopsis: "A reinvention of Clive Barker's 1987 horror classic from director David Bruckner in which a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension."
'The Sixth Sense'
Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes
Starring: Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, Toni Collette
Synopsis: "A child psychologist discovers a patient's incredible sixth sense."
'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'
Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes
Starring: Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Botswick
Synopsis: "A newly engaged couple break down and spend the night at the mansion
home of Dr. Frank-N-Furter."
'Monster House'
Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes
Starring: Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mitchel Musso, Spencer Locke, Sam Lerner
Synopsis: "Three teens discover that their neighbor's house is really a living, breathing, scary monster. Now the problem is getting other people to believe it so they can save the neighborhood."
'The Blair Witch Project'
Runtime: 1 hour, 22 minutes
Starring: Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, Johua Leonard
Synopsis: "Three young filmmakers exploring an old legend find themselves lost and
terrorized by an unknown entity in the Maryland woods."
'Parasite'
Runtime: 2 hours, 12 minutes
Starring: Song Kang-ho, Jo Yeo-jeong
Synopsis: "Greed, class discrimination, and a mysterious interloper threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan."
'Little Monsters'
Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes
Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Alexander England, Josh Gad, Diesel La Torraca, Stephen Peacocke
Synopsis: "A film dedicated to all the kindergarten teachers who motivate children to learn, instill them with confidence and stop them from being devoured by zombies."
Honorable Mentions
Dark Water
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Hostel
Oculus
Run