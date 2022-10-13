It's finally October, and thanks to the streaming era, you don't have to leave your couch for a Halloween movie binge. From Netflix to HBO Max to Disney+, there are plenty of options for your next binge, and Hulu has more than enough options to keep you screaming all month long. In fact, the streamer is such a major source of Halloween content that every year it marks Huluween with a specially curated list of movies and shows that for the spookiest time of the year. But what, exactly, are the best Halloween movies on Hulu?

Hulu is somewhat of a treasure trove when it comes to spooky titles, offering a mix of classics and new movies, as well as scares that will have you sleeping with the lights on and titles that are perfect for the entire family. Whether your looking for more iconic scares that have not only remained popular through the decades, but also continued to generate plenty of sleepless nights, or searching for something new to add to your annual Halloween movie binges, Hulu is the streamer for you, offering everything from The Sixth Sense to The Blair Witch Project, and even some Oscar-winning titles. Of course, Halloween isn't just for adults, and Hulu also offers plenty of family-friendly options that provide just enough fright for the little ones without being too scary.

Watching the roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see what movies you should be adding to your 2022 Halloween must-watch list.