Skid Row's Sebastian Bach Reacts to Death Reports Confusing Him for Johnny Solinger

Skid Row's Sebastian Bach was recently at the center of false death reports, after he was confused for metal singer Johnny Solinger, who died on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Bach sent his "condolences" out to Solinger's loved ones and stated that Solinger had replaced another former Skid Row singer, Sean McCabe. Bach added the "only contact" he had with Solinger was "back in 1991" and that it was "awkward" for him to see "Skid Row Singer Dies" headlines when he first woke up.

Bach added that he even noticed some of the outlets incorrectly using his photo in their story of Solinger's death. He concluded his message by saying that he was "sort [to] hear" about Solinger's passing. Notably. McCabe chimed in later to clarify, "Actually Sean [Shawn] never sang a Skid Row song and fronted a band called Ozone Monday that included all members [of Skid Row] except for [Bach] … I know cuz it's me." He then added, "RIP Johnny ... very cool guy!"

My condolences to the family & friends of Johnny Solinger the singer who replaced Sean McCabe in Skid Row. Only contact I had was back in 1991 or so🎤 years b4 I was kicked out in 1996. Awkward to wake up to headlines 'Skid Row Singer Dies' some using a pic of me✌️Sorry 2 hear 🙏 — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) June 27, 2021

Solinger was the singer of Skid Row from 1999 until his departure in 2015. Ultimate Classic Rock reports that, in May, Solinger revealed he was living with fatal liver disease. The singer reportedly stated that without medical insurance he would not live long. Sadly, he passed away over the weekend, at the age of 55.

On Saturday, Solinger’s wife — actress Paula Marcenaro — posted on Facebook about his condition. "I have made the decision to transition to comfort care. It is time to let him go in peace. I thank you all immensely for your love and support. You have no idea how much your love helped me through this."

She added, "I’m sorry this is it. I’m sorry there’s nothing else I can do. I wish I could have done more. I wish I could have saved him.

I’m so sorry, Johnny Solinger. I’m so sorry."

Sometime later, Mercenaro added, "Johnny has passed. I was holding his hand. He went in peace. Thank you all. I will take a break from everything but please know I am forever grateful for your love."