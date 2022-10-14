Best Ghost Movies on Netflix
While zombies, witches, and vampires are synonymous with All Hallows Eve, there is nothing quite like a good ol haunting to send shivers down your spine and raise the hairs on the back of your neck. From stories of evil spirits lurking in the shadows of otherwise normal houses to possessions, the ghost story is an iconic aspect of spooky season, and Netflix has more than just a few ghost movies available to stream this Halloween season.
Whether you're looking for real-life tales or fictional stories, Netflix is packed to the brim with ghost movies that will keep you up at night wondering if those creaks in the floors are just an old house settling or on otherworldly spirit strolling your halls. But be warned: the movies on this list are not for the faint of heart. Keep scrolling to discover the best ghost movies on Netflix. Looking for more films to add to your Halloween movie marathon list? Check out PopCulture.com's list of best horror movies currently streaming on Netflix, and don't forget to take a look at all of the other titles arriving in the streaming library this month!
'The Conjuring 2'
Runtime: 2 hours, 13 minutes
Cast: Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga
Synopsis: "After her daughter unwittingly releases a malevolent spirit in their house in London, a woman enlists the Warrens' help to confront the evil presence."
'Ouija: Origin of Evil'
Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes
Cast: Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso, and Henry Thomas
Synopsis: "In 1960s California, a fake medium's daughter tries to communicate with her late father through a Ouija board, but unleashes a demon instead."
'Veronica'
Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes
Cast: Sandra Escacena, Claudia Placer, Bruna González
Synopsis: "In 1991 Madrid, after holding a séance at school, a teen girl minding her younger siblings at home suspects an evil force has entered their apartment."
'Incantation'
Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes
Cast: Tsai Hsuan-yen, Huang Sin-ting, Kao Ying-hsuan, Sean Lin, and RQ (Wen Ching-yu)
Synopsis: "Six years ago, Li Ronan was cursed after breaking a religious taboo. Now, she must protect her daughter from the consequences of her actions."
'His House'
Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes
Cast: Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu and Matt Smith
Synopsis: "As a young couple from war-torn South Sudan seeks asylum and a fresh start in England, they're tormented by a sinister force living in their new home."
'Insidious: Chapter 2'
Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes
Cast: Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne
Synopsis: "While the Lambert family struggles to overcome their son's recent battle with evil spirits, father Josh must confront his own horrifying childhood."
'Sinister'
Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes
Cast: Ethan Hawke, Juliet Rylance, Fred Thompson, James Ransone, Clare Foley, and Michael Hall D'Addario
Synopsis: "A true-crime writer discovers a cache of videotapes depicting several brutal murders that took place in the very house he just bought."