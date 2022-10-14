While zombies, witches, and vampires are synonymous with All Hallows Eve, there is nothing quite like a good ol haunting to send shivers down your spine and raise the hairs on the back of your neck. From stories of evil spirits lurking in the shadows of otherwise normal houses to possessions, the ghost story is an iconic aspect of spooky season, and Netflix has more than just a few ghost movies available to stream this Halloween season.

Whether you're looking for real-life tales or fictional stories, Netflix is packed to the brim with ghost movies that will keep you up at night wondering if those creaks in the floors are just an old house settling or on otherworldly spirit strolling your halls. But be warned: the movies on this list are not for the faint of heart. Keep scrolling to discover the best ghost movies on Netflix. Looking for more films to add to your Halloween movie marathon list? Check out PopCulture.com's list of best horror movies currently streaming on Netflix, and don't forget to take a look at all of the other titles arriving in the streaming library this month!