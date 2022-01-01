Classic FOX Show’s Cast Reuniting for New Project

The star-studded cast of Batman: The Animated Series is reuniting at last for a new project set in Gotham City. The acclaimed cartoon aired on Fox in the 1990s, and its stars, like Kevin Conroy and John Glover, have been legends in the comic book fandom ever since. Last month, the duo announced that they are co-starring in a Batman audio drama that will continue BTAS‘ original storyline.

Conroy played Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series and Glover played Ed Nigma, The Riddler. They joined fans at Los Angeles Comic Con in December with a surprise announcement that no one was expecting. During Londyn Jackson’s pannel “The History of Batman,” Conroy and Glover announced the new audio drama and some of the other talent behind it. The story will be written by Alan Burnett, and will include some of the other actors from the animated series. It will be released as a podcast, but so far there’s no word on when or where.

“It’s a great script by Alan Burnett and it brings back the original cast,” Conroy said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Glover added: “The Riddler’s back, and he’s evolved in many ways… He understands he’s on the spectrum.”

Batman: The Animated Series remains one of the most beloved renditions of Gotham City in any medium to date. It ran from 1992 to 1995 with a total of 85 episodes, plus two movie spinoffs. It also helped launch a shared animated universe featuring other DC Comics characters, with a distinctive art style by Bruce Timm that carried on in shows including Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Static Shock and Justice League Unlimited.

This stint of shows is often called the Timmverse because of Timm’s art style, or the Diniverse because of writer Paul Dini, but Burnett is also a vital part of its legacy. He was a producer on all 85 episodes of Batman: The Animated Series and a writer on 11 of them. Perhaps most notably, he contributed to the story for the two-part episode detail Two Face’s origin story in 1992.

While Conroy’s comment seemed to imply that more stars will be joining him and Glover in the audio drama, so far they are the only confirmed participants. Perhaps the most acclaimed voice actor in the TV series was Mark Hamill as the Joker, but so far, he has not commented on the announcement. Other fan-favorite cast members included Richard Moll as Two-Face, Adrienne Barbeau as Catwoman, Melissa Gilbert as Barbara Gordon, Loren Lester as Nightwing, Ron Perlman as Clayface, Diane Pershin as Poison Ivy, David Warner as Ra’s Al Ghul and Paul Williams as The Penguin.

There’s no word yet on when this podcast will be released or what platform it will be on, but typically podcasts are distributed for free. Batman: The Animated Series is streaming now on HBO Max, along with much of the Timmverse shows of that era.