'Arrested Development' Isn't Done at Netflix Just Yet

Arrested Development's removal from Netflix may have been deemed premature. According to Deadline, the streamer is revising a decision to remove the cult series and opted to keep it streaming in the end.

As Deadline notes, the series was initially indicated to be leaving Netflix on March 14, far before today's date. The reason for the reversal comes after Netflix and 20th Television signed a new licensing deal to keep the show on Netflix. Hulu will also be giving up their streaming rights to the first three seasons of the show later in 2023, making Netflix the residence for the entire series.

The reports that Arrested Development would be leaving Netflix and the recent string of cancellations and removals that have happened on various streamers in the past year. This includes the massive shifts at HBO Max after the merger between Warner and Discovery.

Arrested Development is distinct for being one of Netflix's initial originals and the first major network shows the streamer picked up. The sitcom initially aired on Fox from 2003 through 2006, dealing with the network's wonky scheduling and marketing at the time. After it ended with season 3, the show remained dormant until 2013 when Netflix revived it for a strange fourth and fifth season.

The fourth season stands as strange due to the awkward filming schedule and production, with the general plot happening at the same time but focusing on a different character each time. While it was awkward, and only 15 episodes premiered at the same time, there were bright moments. This was initially labeled the final season by creator Mitchell Hurwitz, but he later edited the series into a chronological tale that ran for 22 episodes, existing more like the prior seasons of the series.

The fifth season would not be as lucky, marred by the sexual misconduct allegations against Jeffrey Tambor and the promotional slog, including an awkward interview with the cast where co-star Jessica Walter claimed Tambor had "verbally harassed her" but had never crossed the line with her. This season did receive better critical praise, though the news around the show almost guaranteed this would be the final season.