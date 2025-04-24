Amid a crowded streaming landscape, Apple TV+ has risen to become one of the strongest contenders for original TV shows, earning rave reviews for series like Severance, Ted Lasso, Silo, and more.

With the arrival of new titles every month, subscribers are always pressing play on something new, bringing attention to some fan-favorites as well as recent premieres.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Apple TV+ top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Thursday (April 24, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the films.

5. Dope Thief

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Two lifelong friends (Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura) in Philadelphia pose as DEA agents to rob small-time drug dealers. It’s a perfect grift—until they choose the wrong mark and become targets of a massive narcotics enterprise.”

4. Ted Lasso

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas, who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England despite having no experience coaching soccer.”

3. Severance

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In this Emmy winner from director Ben Stiller, Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. They begin to discover the truth about their jobs—and themselves.”

2. Your Friends & Neighbors

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When a financial titan (Jon Hamm) suddenly finds himself divorced and jobless, he starts robbing his wealthy neighbors to stay afloat.”

1. The Studio

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Seth Rogen stars as the newly appointed head of a movie studio. Desperate for celebrity approval, he and his executive team at Continental Studios must juggle corporate demands with creative ambitions as they try to keep movies alive and relevant.”