Apple TV’s ‘Stick’ Adds Billy Zane to Recurring Cast for Season 2

Billy Zane is coming aboard Apple TV’s Stick.

Deadline reports that the Titanic star has been added to the recurring cast of the golf comedy’s upcoming second season.

Premiering in June 2025, Stick was created by Jason Keller and stars Owen Wilson, who also serves as executive producer. The series follows Wilson’s Pryce Cahill, “an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage, and while working at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets and future entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager).”

Apple TV renewed Stick for Season 2 in July. Along with Wilson and Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, and Lilli Kay will also return for Season 2. Timothy Olyphant and Judy Greer were also upped to series regulars for the upcoming season. As of now, Zane’s role has not been revealed, but more information should be announced in the coming months.

“I am inspired and humbled by the audience reaction to Stick, and I’m thrilled to be making a second season with this magical cast, led by the incomparable Owen Wilson, and the wonderful creative team at Apple TV+,” Keller said in a statement at the time of the renewal. “It’s a joy to be able to continue this story. Most importantly, however, this season two order will provide me with an undeniable excuse to play even more golf. Thank you, Apple TV+.”

Billy Zane is best known for roles in Titanic, The Phantom, Dead Calm, and Back to the Future Part II, He can also be seen in Deadly Vows, Day of Reckoning, Waltzing with Brando, The Oath, The Boys, MacGruber, True Story, The Believer, Guest House, Ghosts of War, Curfew, The Great War, Deception, Guilt, and Zoolander 2, among others.

Stick comes from Apple Studios and is executive produced by creator and showrunner Jason Keller alongside Owen Wilson, Ben Silverman for Propagate Content and Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady. Additional EPs include Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg, Christopher Moynihan, Bill Callahan, and Jaffar Mahmood.

More information on Stick’s second season, including Zane’s role, will likely be revealed soon. For now, though, the first season is available to stream on Apple TV.