Apple TV to Release Hit Show’s Next Episode Early

The hottest new show on Apple TV is dropping its next episode a couple days early, giving you plenty of time to head to your local Sprouts for last-minute Thanksgiving needs before you sink into the next episode.

Pluribus, the wildly popular new sci-fi series from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan, is dropping the next episode tomorrow night—two days early—to get ahead of any Thanksgiving plans you may have.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Conveniently, Thursday is also the day that part one of Stranger Things‘ final season drops, so Apple may be trying to make sure that conversation surrounding the latest episode of Pluribus doesn’t get lost in the Netflix hype.

It’s hard to discuss Pluribus without spoiling what makes the series so unique, so if you haven’t seen it, just know that the series is a sublimely-crafted mystery reminiscent of The Twilight Zone and The X-Files (on which Gilligan used to be a writer) that will certainly be in conversation for the best TV series of the year.

The series focuses on Carol Sturka—played by Rhea Seehorn, who you may know as Kim Wexler on Gilligan’s previous series Better Call Saul—as she navigates a worldwide catastrophe that affects the entire human race. The official synopsis of the series reads: “The most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.”

Again, it’s best to go in blind. But wherever you think the story goes, Gilligan seems to be trying to shock and surprise viewers by doing the opposite each episode.

Pluribus is streaming now on Apple TV.