Apple TV+ To Produce Documentary Series on Martin Scorsese’s Life

Martin Scorsese, creator of several of the greatest films of all time, is used to being behind the camera. Now, Apple TV+ is turning the cameras on him.

A new five-part documentary series on the director’s life, titled Mr. Scorsese, is in the works at Apple. Rebecca Miller, the director behind She Came To Me and Personal Velocity: Three Portraits, will helm the series.

The series will chronicle Scorsese’s life from his early upbringing in New York City to his rise as one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live, and feature new interviews with his friends, family, and his greatest creative collaborators.

Miller, herself the daughter of iconic playwright Arthur Miller and photographer Inge Morath and wife of actor and Scorsese collaborator Daniel Day-Lewis, has gained “exclusive, unrestricted access” to all of Scorsese’s files and archives, according to Deadline.

The series boasts a murderer’s row of big-name interviews, including conversations with Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, Mick Jagger, Margot Robbie, Jodie Foster, Sharon Stone, Scorsese’s frequent cinematographer Roberto Prieto, his editor and longtime friend Thelma Schoonmaker, and fellow directors Steven Spielberg and Paul Schrader.

Scorsese is one of the most, if not the most, famous and acclaimed directors of his generation. He has directed 26 feature-length films and 16 documentaries. Many of them, including Raging Bull, After Hours, Goodfellas, Casino, Gangs of New York, Silence, The Irishman, and Killers of the Flower Moon, have been named the best films of their release year or even the best films of all time.

There is currently no release date at Apple TV+ for Mr. Scorsese.