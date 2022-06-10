Apple TV+ Renews Musical Comedy Series for Season 2

✖

A popular musical comedy series is returning to Apple TV+. On Friday, the streaming service announced that Schmigadoon! has been renewed for a second season and will return with new original musical numbers from creator and executive producer Cinco Paul. The cast for the second season will be Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short and Aaron Tveit, which was the cast from the first season. Additionally, Titus Burgess and Patrick Page are joining the cast for Season 2.

The plot of the second season will focus on Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) being in Schiagadoon, the world of 1960s and 1970s musicals after finding love in the town of Schmigadoon. The first season was a critical success for Apple TV+ as the show won an AFI award. Also, Chenoweth was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Last year, PopCulture.com spoke to Chenoweth about her role in Schmigadoon! "I played villains before, but I looked like this when I play them," Chenoweth explained while gesturing to herself. "I said, 'I need Mildred to be, not a hair out of place. I need her to have the Mildred Pierce hairdo. I need a mole.' I did not win that argument. He would not let me have the mole. But I said, 'I need the joker lips, the maniacal joker lips.' I asked the costume designer to make my corset a little bit too tight. I needed her to be in a bad mood."

PopCulture also spoke to DeBose last year about being on Schimgadoon! and working with Key again. "We had such a good time on The Prom," DeBose told PopCulture at the time. "I don't know how that movie got made because we were too busy laughing all the time. But this was really, really wonderful, because I got to work with him in a deeper capacity. We actually had scenes together this time and he's such a giving scene partner. And honestly, I feel like he made me better. I watched him continue to try new things and discover and it empowered me to do the same. He doesn't do anything the same way twice, which is really fun."