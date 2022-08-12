Apple TV+ Renews Acclaimed Dramedy for Third Season

Rose Byrne's acclaimed comedy-drama Physical earned a third season, Apple TV+ announced Thursday. The series stars Byne as a 1980s San Diego resident who goes on a journey of self-discovery through aerobics. It was created by Annie Weisman.

Byrne stars as Sheila Rubin, who is married to Rory Scovel's Danny Rubin. Paul Sparks, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Diedre Friel round out the cast. In Season 2, Sheila runs into trouble after launching her first fitness video. She is torn between Danny and someone else. She also has new competition in the fitness video world. The second season was released between June 3 and Aug. 5.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne and the rest of our incredible cast, writers, and crew. Rose's breathtaking, hilarious and brave performance is the north star on our show's journey of personal empowerment and transformation in 80's Southern California in all its synth-pop, sun-baked, spandex-clad glory," Weisman said in a statement. "The feedback we've received from audiences who continue to discover and feel seen by Physical is the most deeply gratifying experience of my career and I'm so grateful to our team at Apple and Tomorrow Studios for making this dream a reality."

Physical earned critical acclaim after its first season debuted in June 2021. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios and directed by Stephanie Laing. Executive producers include Byrne, Laing, Weisman, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Craig Gillespie, and Alissa Bachner.

Before starring in Physical, Byrne earned two Emmy nominations for Damages. Her credits include Mrs. America, Instant Family, No Activity, Neighbors, Spy, Insidious, and Bridesmaids. Although shooting Physical Season 1 was a grueling process, Byrne told Vogue she was excited to get back to work when Season 2 started filming.

"As an actor, the most grueling jobs can often be the most fun, too, and I've been so spoiled with this experience," Bryne said. "I was so happy to get to continue to tell the story of Sheila, and the story of all the characters. For me, it's a very immersive experience stepping back onto set, as it's such a great period piece about the whole world of San Diego at that point. And then having this very mercurial, complicated protagonist to play-it really is a pleasure going to work." All episodes of Physical are available to stream on Apple TV+.