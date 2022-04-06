Apple TV+ Reveals 'Physical' Season 2 Premiere Date With First Look

✖

Apple TV+ is bringing Physical back for Season 2, and now the streamer has announced a premiere date for the new episodes, as well as giving fans a first look at what's in-store. Season 2 is set to debut on Apple TV+ on June 3. In a new image from the second season of Physical, we Rose Byrne's Sheila Rubin standing with Vincent 'Vinnie' Green, played by Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus). Vinnie is described as "a charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru, and pioneer of the late-night infomercial."

Physical is a dark comedy series created by Annie Weisman (The Path, Desperate Housewives). It follows Byrne's character, Sheila, a former academic and ballet dancer whose unfulfilling housewife life is turned upside when her disreputable husband, Danny (Rory Scovel), is fired from his college teaching job and decides to run for local political office. Sheila begins to make moves of realizing her own dreams, which proves slightly more complicated than she was anticipating. By the end of Season 1, Sheila and Danny have spiraled even further away from one another, and time will only tell if this is actually a good thing for Sheila.

Season 1 of Physical premiered on Apple TV+ on June 18, 2021. Ahead of the show's debut, PopCulture sat down with Byrne and Scovel — as part of press roundtable — and spoke with them about the greatest challenges of the series. For Byrne, it was the actual filming, which was done amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "We came back to work when the numbers were pretty high and in Los Angeles, but we all wanted to come back. I mean, we wanted to work," Byrne said.

She continued, "And there were 200 people employed, but every day was not without its challenges and risks. And we were kept safe with the protocols and all that stuff, but it was a new experience doing that, I must say. So that alone was kind of the first thing to process in a way, with the difficulty of scenes."

Scovel confessed that, for him, having to be naked on-screen was certainly in the Top 10 list of things that challenged him. "This was definitely the most nudity I've ever put out there in terms of shooting something and knowing like, "Oh, here is my butt for the world to see,'" the comedian quipped. "That was very new to me, to act in a scene with another actor knowing that I would be basically naked as soon as they would take the robe off and they say, 'Action.' Having to get to that place of, 'All right. Here we go. I'm here, and this is what I have to do.'" All episodes of Physical Season 1 are streaming on Apple TV+ for those who wish to catch up before Season 2 debuts this summer.