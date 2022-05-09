Apple TV+'s 'Tehran': Series Creator Dana Eden and Director Daniel Syrkin Talk New Season of Espionage Thriller (Exclusive)

✖

Apple TV+'s Tehran has begun its second season, and series creator Dana Eden and director Daniel Syrkin are excited for fans to see how the espionage thriller has evolved. Ahead of the season premiere on May 6, PopCulture.com spoke with Eden and Syrkin about the show, including filming during the pandemic and what it was like to have the iconic Glenn Close join the cast for Season 2. When asked about the eight-time Oscar nominee — who plays Mossad agent Marjan Montazeri in Tehran — coming on board, Syrkin said, "We couldn't believe it. We looked at each other, I had to pinch myself."

He went on to recall how he spoke to Close via Zoom and the whole moment was a surreal one. "She was lovely and a very deep thinker, which was amazing and she had a lot of things to say about the character. We learned that she loved the first season, which was heartwarming. And then when eventually we met in Athens, it was unbelievable. And it was just watching such a master at work and having just the privilege to work with her and to maybe suggest her something and have her listen to my suggestions and see how amazingly she caters to the story, living all ego behind. It was just phenomenal."

Syrkin continued, "I tell you something else, whenever Glenn Close comes on set, everybody has to be the best. Everybody has to be the best. The crew, the storytelling, the director, the producer. And it's just a force that just makes you better. And I think that through the help of Glenn Close, the entire season is much better."

Tehran Season 1 followed Tamar Rabinyan (played by Niv Sultan), a Mossad agent and computer hacker who was born in Iran but raised in Israel. Tamar is sent on an undercover mission that does not go according to plan, leaving her to fight her way to freedom while being actively sought by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps agents. In Season 2, Tamar is on the cusp of escaping spy life but finds herself persuaded back.

Regarding the plans for Season 2, Eden explained that coming out of Season 1, they did not have a fully fleshed-out story, but did have an idea where they wanted to go. "During our research, we were exposed to a phenomenon in Iran that is called The Rich Kids of Tehran," she shared. "They are the social elite in Iran. They are the sons and daughters of high-ranking government and regime, Sepah, people. And they live a luxurious life. They have fast cars. They have pool parties. They drink alcohol."

Eden added, "So this was fascinating for us because these people can do whatever they want only because they are privileged. And this social divide was really interesting for us and we knew we wanted to deal with it. And this is mainly what is happening in season 2. Tamar is infiltrating those elite kids. And I think it's going to be very interesting and I feel that we are deepening our perspective in the Iranian society."

The first two episodes of Tehran Season 2 are now streaming on Apple TV+. New episodes debut each Friday. Fans can also catch up on Season 1, which is streaming in its entirety, also on Apple TV+.