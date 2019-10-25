Apple TV+ Guide: Complete List of Every Movie and Show Coming November 1

The streaming wars are heating up, and on Friday, Nov. 1, Apple will officially join the game with the launch of Apple TV+. Launching in more than 100 countries and regions, the streaming platform will debut with several movies and series boasting some A-list Hollywood names, including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Jason Momoa, with even more series set to be added in the coming months.

While would-be subscribers will be able to enjoy a free seven-day trial of the streaming service, the company announced in September that Apple TV+ will cost just $4.99 per month, a much slimmer price than Netflix’s most popular $12.99 plan. It also comes in $2 cheaper than Disney+’s $6.99 subscription cost.

Those who purchase any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod Touch or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share one Apple TV+ subscription.

Committed to expanding their streaming library, Apple reportedly upped its content budget from $1 billion to more than $6 billion and is spending approximately $15 million an episode on some of its biggest shows, meaning that subscribers can expect some binge-worthy content.

Keep scrolling to see all of the titles set to be available for streaming upon Apple TV+’s Nov. 1 launch as well as titles set to be added at later dates and even a few rumored series!

Confirmed

See

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 1

Starring: Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard

Official logline: “See, an epic drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, is set 600 years in the future after a virus has decimated humankind and rendered the remaining population blind. When all humanity has lost the sense of sight, humans must adapt and find new ways to survive.”

The Morning Show

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 1

Starring: Steve Carrell

Official logline: “The Morning Show, a cutthroat drama starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and starring Steve Carell, explores the world of morning news and the ego, ambition and the misguided search for power behind the people who help America wake up in the morning.”

Dickinson

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 1

Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss, Jane Krakowski

Official logline: “Dickinson, a darkly comedic coming-of-age story, explores the constraints of society, gender and family through the lens of rebellious young poet, Emily Dickinson.”

For all Mandkind

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 1

Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman

Official logline: “For All Mankind, a new series from Ronald D. Moore, imagines what would have happened if the global space race never ended and the space program remained the cultural centerpiece of America’s hopes and dreams.”

Confirmed

Helpsters

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 1

Official logline: “Helpsters, a new children’s series from the makers of Sesame Street, stars Cody and a team of vibrant monsters who love to help solve problems. It all starts with a plan.”

Snoopy in Space

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 1

Official logline: “Snoopy in Space, a new original from Peanuts Worldwide and DHX Media, takes viewers on a journey with Snoopy as he follows his dreams to become an astronaut. Together, Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts crew take command of the International Space Station and explore the moon and beyond.”

Ghostwriter

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 1

Official logline: “Ghostwriter, a reinvention of the beloved original series, follows four kids who are brought together by a mysterious ghost in a neighborhood bookstore, and must team up to release fictional characters from works of literature.”

The Elephant Queen

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 1

Official logline: “The Elephant Queen, an acclaimed documentary film and cinematic love letter to a species on the verge of extinction, follows a majestic matriarch elephant and her herd on an epic journey of life, loss and homecoming.”

Oprah’s Book Club

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 1

Official logline: “Oprah Winfrey joins the world’s most compelling authors in conversation as she builds a vibrant, global book club community and other projects to connect with people around the world and share meaningful ways to create positive change.”

Coming Soon

Servant

Official logline: “Servant, a new psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.”

Truth Be Told

Official logline: “Truth Be Told, a gripping new series starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer and Emmy Award winner Aaron Paul, explores America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race.”

Little America

Official logline: “Little America, inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, brings to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America.”

The Banker

Official logline: “The Banker, a feature film inspired by a true story, stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson as two African American entrepreneurs who try to circumvent the racial limitations of the 1950s and quietly provide housing loans to the African American community in Jim Crow Texas. Nia Long and Nicholas Hoult also star.”

Hala

Official logline: “Hala, a feature film and official selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, follows a high school senior struggling to balance being a suburban teenager with her traditional Muslim upbringing.”

Rumored

According to Tom’s Guide, along with the series already confirmed to be heading to the new streaming platform, there are also several more rumored series reportedly in the works. None of the below titles have yet been confirmed by Apple.

Defending Jacob

Starring: Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell

Status: Series reportedly ordered

Tom’s Guide Synopsis: “Chris Evans is taking a break from his role as Captain America for a short-form drama series based on a best-selling William Landay novel. Evans portrays a lawyer named Andy Barber whose 14-year-old son Jacob is accused of murder. Evans serves as executive producer, and the show will be helmed by Mark Bomback (Planet of the Apes, Total Recall remakes).”

On the Rocks

Starring: Bill Murray, Rashida Jones

Status: Reportedly started production in Feb. 2019

Tom’s Guide Synopsis: “One of the first feature films reported to be in production for Apple’s service, On the Rocks will reunite Lost in Translation’s director Sophia Coppola and star Bill Murray. The show is reportedly about a young mother (Jones) reuniting with her playboy father (Murray) in NYC.”

Are You Sleeping

Starring: Octavia Spencer, Lizzy Caplan, Aaron Paul, Ron Cephas Jones, Elizabeth Perkins, Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach

Status: 10 episodes reportedly ordered

Tom’s Guide Synopsis: “Executive producer Reese Witherspoon and writer Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife, Justified) are delivering a series about…true crime podcasts? The series aims to make audiences think about what happens when the pursuit of criminal justice is placed on display for the public.”

Rumored

Central Park

Starring: he voices of Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Kathryn Hahn

Status: 26 episodes, to be spread across two seasons, reportedly ordered

Tom’s Guide Synopsis: “Loren Bouchard, the genius behind animated shows such as Bob’s Burgers and Home Movies is bringing his talents to Cupertino with an animated musical comedy with an all-star cast of voice actors. Veronica Mars (The Good Place) and Titus Burgess are among the voice actors and Josh Gad will both write and voice-act. The show focuses on a Central Park-based family of caretakers who live and work in Central Park end up saving the park, and basically the world.”

My Glory Was I Had Such Friends

Starring: Jennifer Garner

Synopsis: Series reportedly ordered.

Tom’s Guide Official logline: “An adaptation of a memoir, telling the story of a woman waiting for a heart transplant, and the friends who supported her during this tough ordeal. Star Jennifer Garner will co-executive produce with J.J. Abrams.”

Calls

Starring: Unknown

Status: 10 episodes reportedly ordered

Tom’s Guide Synopsis: “An english-language adaptation of a popular French short-form series of the same name, Calls will supposedly provide innovative storytelling. A combination of found, real-life audio and minimal visuals will provide audiences with a new way to experience short stories.”

Rumored

Pachiko

Starring: Unknown

Status: Series reportedly ordered

Tom’s Guide Synopsis: “An adaptation of the Min Jin Lee novel focusing on four generations of a Korean immigrant family. Told in three languages: Korean, Japanese and English, the show will be executive produced and written by Soo Hugh (The Terror).”

Swagger

Starring: Unknown

Status: Series reportedly ordered

Tom’s Guide Synopsis: “NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s shining a spotlight on his backstory with this new drama show that focuses on his early days playing basketball. Focusing on players, their families and coaches, this show seems to be Friday Night Lights for hoops.”

Time Bandits

Starring: Unknown

Status: Mid-development

Tom’s Guide Synopsis: “Adapting the cult fantasy film for TV, Apple’s brought on Time Bandits director Terry Gilliam to executive produce, and Taika Waititi (What We Do In The Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok) is co-writing and directing the pilot.”

Rumored

Untitled Brie Larson Drama

Starring: Brie Larson

Status: Straight-to-series order

Tom’s Guide Synopsis: “Apple’s got Captain Marvel signed on to portray Amaryllis Fox in an adaptation of her memoir Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA. This drama will focus on what it’s like to be a young woman in the ranks of the CIA.”

Untitled Damien Chazelle Drama

Starring: Damien Chazelle

Status: traight-to-series order

Tom’s Guide Synopsis: “La La Land writer/director Chazelle is going to write and direct each and every episode of an upcoming hourlong series.

Magic Hour

Starring: Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller

Status: Series reportedly ordered

Tom’s Guide Synopsis: “This series is inspired by the real-life story of Hilde Lysiak, an 11-year-old who leaves Brooklyn to answer the questions created by her missing father, who disappeared from a small lakeside town.”

Losing Earth

Starring: Unknown

Status: TBA

Tom’s Guide Synopsis: “A TV series based on Nathaniel Rich’s New York Times magazine story and book about the history of climate activism.”

Rumored

Untitled Kristen Wiig Comedy

Starring: Kristen Wiig

Status: 10 episodes ordered

Tom’s Guide Synopsis: “Inspired by a collection of short stories entitled You Think It, I’ll Say It, this show is helmed by Colleen McGuiness (30 Rock), who’s going to be show-running and executive producing alongside Reese Witherspoon and Wiig.”

Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Drama

Starring: Lauren Ambrose, Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger

Status: 10 episodes ordered

Tom’s Guide Synopsis: “M. Night Shyamalan’s having something of a resurgence these days, and he’s executive producing this thriller series featuring parents who hire a young nanny to care for their newborn. Of course, things get creepy.”

Home

Starring: Unknown

Status: Could arrive this summer, according to a New York Times report

Tom’s Guide Synopsis: “Think MTV’s Cribs, but on the highest scale yet. Variety reports Apple ordered a full season, comprised of 10 hour-long episodes of this documentary show that gives viewers inside peeks from the most extravagant homes.”

Rumored

Untitled Simon Kinberg and David Weil Sci-Fi Series

Starring: Simon Kinsberg, David Well

Status: Seems destined for 2020

Tom’s Guide Synopsis: “Simon Kinberg, a writer and producer known for his work on the Fox X-Men films is delivering a 10-episode season of a sci-fi show, with a huge budget. He’s working on the series with David Weil, who’s created a forthcoming Amazon Prime Video show dubbed The Hunt.”

Wolfwalkers

Starring: Unknown

Status: Unknown

Tom’s Guide Synopsis: “An animated series from Ireland, Wolfwalkers is about young hunter and her father who arrive in Ireland to stop packs of nefarious wolves.”

Shantaram

Starring: Unknown

Status: Unknown

Tom’s Guide Synopsis: “According to Variety, Apple’s got the rights to develop Shantaram, the Gregory David Roberts novel that focuses on a convict who escapes from a maximum security prison in Australia.”