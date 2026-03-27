Apple TV Hit Renewed for Sixth and Final Season

An Apple TV hit is officially ending.

Deadline reports that For All Mankind has been renewed for a sixth and final season.

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The news comes just ahead of the Season 5 premiere on Friday and the premiere of the new spinoff, Star City, on May 29. Fans shouldn’t be too shocked, as Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, who created the sci-fi drama with Ronald D. Moore, have previously talked about plans for the show to have a six- or seven-season run. The duo serve as showrunners and also executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as Kira Snyder, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Seth Edelstein.

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“Getting to explore the For All Mankind universe over six seasons has been an amazing privilege, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to finish the story the way we’ve always hoped,” said Wolpert and Nedivi in a statement. “We’re incredibly proud of what this series has become, and grateful to Apple TV and Sony Pictures Television for helping us see it through to its final chapter.”

“From being one of the first Apple Originals to launch on Apple TV in 2019, For All Mankind has remained an innovative, epic sci-fi series that has enthralled fans season after season,” added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV. “As one of Apple TV’s most enduring and celebrated series, it has delivered time and again because of the extraordinary artistry of visionary storytellers Ron, Matt, and Ben, along with our partners at Sony, and we can’t wait for people to experience how this story comes to its exhilarating conclusion when the final season debuts next year.”

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For All Mankind premiered in 2019 and dramatizes an alternate history depicting “what would have happened if the global space race had never ended” after the Soviet Union succeeds in the first crewed Moon landing ahead of the U.S. The series currently stars Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Edi Gathegi.

Season 5, premiering on Friday, picks up in the 2010s, “years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist. Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home.”