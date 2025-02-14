The upcoming For All Mankind spinoff is getting underway with new additions to the cast. Originally announced in April 2024, Star City will tell the alternate history of the space race from the Soviet Union’s perspective. According to Variety, Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon), Agnes O’Casey (Dangerous Liaisons), and Alice Englert (Ratched) have been cast as series regulars, joining previously announced cast members Rhys Ifans and Anna Maxwell Martin.

Per the official description, Star City is “a propulsive, paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race – when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward.”

McLeod will play Sasha, “a reckless cosmonaut who has yet to live up to his potential.” O’Casey will play Irina, “a recent addition to the surveillance department at Star City.” Englert will play Anastasia, “an untested female cosmonaut in the Soviet Space.” It’s likely more casting news or other details about Star City will be announced in the coming months. This spinoff is well on its way, and it’s going to be exciting to see if it will live up to For All Mankind.

Star City comes from For All Mankind creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi are showrunners and executive producers, while Moore executive produces under his Tall Ship Productions banner with Maril Davis. Steve Oster and Andrew Chambliss also serve as executive producers on the show, which comes from Sony Pictures Television.

Meanwhile, For All Mankind’s fifth season will be coming soon to Apple TV+. As of now, a premiere date for Season 5 has yet to be announced, as well as a premiere date for Star City, but it’s likely more information will be announced in the coming months. Fans can always prepare for both shows by watching the first four seasons of For All Mankind on Apple TV+. There will be much more on the way, and it will be exciting to see what happens.