Another Major Streaming Service Just Underwent a Rebrand

Max isn’t the only streaming service undergoing a rebrand this summer.

In a move seemingly signaling the end of an era, Paramount has quietly dropped Showtime from the name of its top-tier streaming package on Paramount+.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The company informed subscribers on Monday that the name of its ad-free plan has changed from Paramount+ with Showtime to Paramount+ Premium. The name change does not impact the subscription tier’s price, which remains the same at $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year, nor does it impact the plan’s streaming catalog, which includes over 40,000 full episodes and movies, including all Showtime content such as Yellowjackets, The Chi, and Dexter.

“On June 23, we updated the name of our ad-free plan from Paramount+ with SHOWTIME to Paramount+ Premium,” a notice on the Paramount+ help center said. “Since we recently introduced a sampling of SHOWTIME programming to the Essential plan, the Premium plan name reflects the broad and diverse offerings across both plan tiers. SHOWTIME programming remains an important part of Paramount+, and is still prominently represented on the service! In addition, the name of the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME network on your cable, satellite, or live TV streaming service (like Hulu with Live TV) will not be changing.”

The company added that dependent on subscribers’ streaming devices, they may not “see the plan name change immediately. But rest assured, if you sign up for the Premium plan while it’s still Paramount+ with Showtime, your plan benefits will not be impacted!”

The Paramount+ ad-free tier had carried the Paramount+ with Showtime name for two years since 2023, when Paramount Global merged the Paramount+ and Showtime brands. At the time, the company indicated the standalone Showtime streaming service would be phased out, and the streamer eventually shuttered in early 2024.

While Paramount is seemingly moving away from the Showtime brand, the Paramount+ With Showtime network is keeping its name, at least for the time being.

In addition to the Paramount+ Premium plan, Paramount+ also offers Paramount+ Essential, an ad-supported tier that costs $8 per month but does not include all of Showtime’s offerings in its content catalog.

Paramount+’s decision to drop Showtime from its top-tier subscription comes just six weeks after Warner Bros. Discovery announced that its streaming service Max will revert to HBO Max later this summer. The move, meant to put a “focus on what makes us unique — not everything for everyone in a household, but something distinct and great for adults and families,” comes two years after it the streamer rebranded as Max.