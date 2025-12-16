Another Disney+ Show Was Just Canceled

Disney+ has axed yet another show.

According to Deadline, the streamer is not moving forward with its gender-swapped version of Holes.

A reimagining of Louis Sachar’s beloved 1998 novel and the 2003 Disney movie adaptation, the new Holes was set to follow Hayley (Shay Rudolph), a teenage girl sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden (Greg Kinnear) forces the campers to dig holes for a “mysterious purpose.” While expectations were high for the project, as a writers’ room opened and tax credits were awarded to Disney in August for a potential next step, the decision was ultimately made not to proceed.

From Disney Branded Entertainment, the Holes pilot also starred Aidy Bryant, Flor Delis Alicea, Anire Kim Amoda, Noah Cottrell, Iesha Daniels, Sophie Dieterlen, Alexandra Doke, and Maeve Press. Alina Mankin wrote the pilot, which was directed by Jac Schaeffer. Liz Phang served as showrunner. Phang and Mankin executive produced alongside Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg for Goddard Textiles, the movie’s producer, Mike Medavoy, as well as the film’s producing studio, Walden Media, and rights holder Shamrock. 20th Television was the studio for the pilot.

It was announced in January that a female-led take on Holes was in development at Disney+. The original story followed Stanley Yelnats IV, who is sent to a juvenile detention camp after being wrongfully convicted of theft. The camp forces inmates to dig holes in a dried lake under the command of the Warden, who is secretly searching for the buried treasure of outlaw Katherine “Kissin’ Kate” Barlow.

The 2003 film starred Shia LaBeouf in his theatrical debut, as well as Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight, Patricia Arquette, and Tim Blake Nelson. Andrew Davis directed the flick, which was written by Sachar. Considering how loved the book and film are, it’s a surprise that Disney decided against a reboot, but that may also be a reason for backing down, as the bar might have been set too high. Especially since it was a gender-swapped version, there’s no telling how audiences would have received it.

Even though the new Holes series will no longer be happening, fans can always watch the 2003 film on Disney+. Since it is still so beloved by many, as well as the book, it wouldn’t be surprising if there’s another attempt at a reboot in the future, but for now, people will have to stick with the originals.